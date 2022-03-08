The major development on the final two days of filing last week was the entry of incumbent Sen. Ernestine Bazemore of Bertie County into the District 3 Senate race.
Sen. Bazemore, who is in her first term, is seeking the Democratic nomination to retain her seat in a vastly redrawn District 3. Sen. Bazemore will face opposition in the Democratic primary as she will square off with Valerie Jordan, who is a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board.
The winner will meet State Rep. Bobby Hanig of Powell’s Point, who is seeking the Republican nomination to move into the state senate.
The new District 3 will encompass Bertie, Martin, Hertford, Northampton, Halifax, Warren, Gates, Tyrrell, Camden and Currituck counties.
There will also be a race for the N.C. House District 23 seat which will now represent Bertie County, along with Martin and Edgecombe counties.
Incumbent Democrat Shelly Willingham of Rocky Mount will be challenged by Republican James Proctor of Whitakers.
In the county, there will be at least one race for Bertie County Commissioner.
Incumbent Tammy Lee, who serves as a Democrat, has changed her affiliation to “Unaffiliated” and filed via petition. That means she will face a challenge from Corey Ballance Sr., who she defeated in the Democratic Primary four years ago.
In District 2, the only person to file is school system administrator Michael White. Though White reportedly could face an unaffiliated candidate, none has been confirmed.
The District 5 seat will see only incumbent Ron Roberson seeking the seat as he endeavors to be elected to the seat he was appointed to two years ago.
As reported last week, Bertie County will have three options to replace retiring Sheriff John Holley.
Retired Sheriff and current Bertie Commissioner Greg Atkins is seeking what would be his fourth term as sheriff. He is being opposed in the Democratic Primary by current deputies Timothy Hardy and Tyrone Ruffin.
With the retirement of longtime District Attorney Valerie Asbell, there will be a race to replace her as the region’s top prosecutor.
Assistant District Attorney Kim Scott will be seeking the office and will be opposed by Jamal Summey, who ran for District Court Judge two years ago.
Bertie County Clerk of Superior Court Vasti F. James is seeking a third term. The Democrat is unopposed.
Another contest in which no incumbent will run is the First Congressional District where longtime Rep. G.K. Butterfield is retiring. There will be a host of candidates, both Democrat and Republican to seek the seat.
On the Republican side, the two most well-known candidates are longtime State Sen. Don Davis of Snow Hill and former state Sen. Erica Smith of Henrico. Smith, who had long been running for the U.S. Senate, changed course to file for the Congressional seat. Sen. Davis had 0long been considered a likely candidate when Rep. Butterfield retired.
The will be joined on the ballot for the Democratic nomination by Julian C. Bishop of Garner, who does not reside in the district, and Jason Albert Spriggs of Henderson.
On the Republican side, the most recognizable name is that of Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. He will be opposed for the Republican nomination by Martin County resident Brad Roberson (no relation) and Sandy Smith, who lost to Rep. Butterfield in the 2020 election.
Also filing for the Republican nomination are Will Aiken of Henderson, Billy Strickland of Goldsboro, Henry Williams II of Greenville and Ernest Reeves of Greenville.
There are also a number of candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat being left vacant by the retirement of Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
The likely Democratic nominee – Cheri Beasley of Raleigh – is a former N.C. Supreme Court Justice. While she is the presumptive nominee, there are 11 other candidates.
The Republican primary is likely to be more competitive with four high-profile candidates including former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, Congressman Ted Budd, former Congressman Mark Walker and Marjorie Eastman, a Cary Republican who has been backed by several organizations.
The primary election is set for May 7.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.