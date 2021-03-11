WINDSOR – Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson confirmed Thursday afternoon an inmate at Bertie Correctional Institute is dead of an apparent suicide.
The inmate, identified by the N.C. Department of Corrections as Rashaun Mason, 33, died today (Thursday), and was found in a housing area of the prison around 1:20 p.m.
Prison medical staff and Bertie EMS paramedics attempted to resuscitate Mason, but he was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m. at the facility.
Windsor Police Lt. Frank Ratzlaff said he and Windsor Police Officer Dennis Smith responded to the scene and an investigation has begun, but confirmed that all signs point to suicide.
Mason was serving an 18-year, 9-month prison sentence after his conviction of second degree murder in Durham County. He was convicted on May 4, 2011 and was scheduled for release on May 5, 2026.