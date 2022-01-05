WINDSOR – A Bertie Correctional Institute inmate is dead after an apparent suicide over the weekend.
Dontavian Bartee was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:49 a.m on Saturday, Jan. 1. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures until paramedics from Bertie County Emergency Services arrived.
The paramedics also worked to resuscitate him, and Bartee was pronounced deceased at 7:14 a.m.
Law enforcement was notified of the death, and is still investigating. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation, and is also conducting their own investigation, according to the N.C. Department of Corrections in a press release.
Bartee, 24, was serving a seven-year, five-month sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon after being convicted in Wake County.
Bartee began his sentence on Sept. 1, 2017 and was projected to be released on Feb. 26, 2025.
