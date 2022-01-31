WINDSOR - On Jan. 5, the Office of Learning Recovery, an office within the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, presented to the State Board of Education with their district partners from Bertie County Public Schools.
Together they shared findings from the 2021 summer school extension program. The presentation highlighted successes, challenges and recommendations for future summer programs that best support the students of North Carolina as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Linda Bulluck had the opportunity to showcase their summer program, Camp Lit. This program spanned grades K-12 and provided multiple learning recovery and acceleration opportunities to over 330 students.
Some highlights of the summer program included 236 credits earned, 67 credits recovered and 10 students graduated as a result of participating in the summer program.
In addition to the dedicated 50 teachers and staff that worked this summer Bertie County leveraged community partnerships, including East Carolina University Dental Clinic, N.C. Museum of Art and the Bertie County YMCA to name a few.
NCDPI Deputy Director Lynne Barbour said, “It was an honor to have Bertie County Schools and the northeast Region represented at this high-profile meeting. We were impressed with the level of teacher and staff commitment in designing a welcoming and safe environment for students. They infused the Camp Lit theme throughout the instruction, enrichment activities and classroom environment.”
Summer 2022 looks to be as ‘lit’ as 2021 with district leadership partnering with the Office of Learning Recovery to develop smaller, more intensive programs including summer bridge academies for students in grades K-12 and workforce-aligned career accelerator camps for students in middle and high school.