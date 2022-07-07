Bertie County Director of School Nutrition Tiwana Smallwood may sleep a bit easier now knowing summer school plates will be full of nutrition.
Smallwood oversees the nutritional program for Bertie County Schools and is responsible, along with her team, for the nutrition of the county’s students even during the summer.
While inflation, along with the rising cost of wages, have presented never before experienced pressure for school nutrition programs across the state, there is good news for those in Bertie County concerned about school food programs.
Last month, Congress passed, and President Joe Biden signed, the ‘Keep Kids Fed Plan’ bill to extend additional funding and flexibilities communities can use to provide children healthy meals this summer.
The bill provides support to schools and Day Care providers to deal with skyrocketing wages and food costs and supply chain challenges.
“The current problem of inflation has challenged school nutrition by increasing the costs of labor for the staff. Our staff deserves every extra penny that they will receive, but until the recent ‘Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022’ there were concerns as to how we would be able to afford the difference between minimum wage increasing and federal reimbursements remaining the same,” Smallwood said. “Fortunately, as a result of the Act, there will be increases in reimbursement to counter the increase in minimum wage.”
Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just released information that will provide an additional $943 million overall in funding for meals. Statistics have shown that school meals, specifically breakfast, affects how well students perform in school.
“Bertie County School Nutrition is very blessed to have the support of our superintendent, Dr. Otis Smallwood, the Bertie County Board of Education under the leadership of Board Chair Tarsha Dudley and Vice Chair Norman Cherry, our Finance Department, under the leadership of Steven Harrell and our HR Department under the leadership of Michael White,” Smallwood said.
“Teamwork within all these departments working efficiently makes it possible to handle all the current changes and still provide all staff with the necessary tools to achieve the best work performances for the students of Bertie County.”
School districts across the state are under strict budgetary constraint and have faced more than regular challenges throughout the COVID Pandemic. However, working closely with the leadership of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), Smallwood has managed to navigate rough times.
“Under the leadership of NCDPI School Nutrition Section Chief Dr. Lynn Harvey, and Assistant Chief Janet Johnson, we are provided with many opportunities for professional development which extends one on one assistance whenever necessary by our local NCDPI zone leaders (Leslie Otts, nutrition specialist and Gwyn McBride, operations specialist),” explained Smallwood. “We have a good working relationship with the finance department which affords us to work on strategies to stay as close to the budget as possible. We have applied for and received grants in the past as well which have helped us to maintain our budget.”
Budgetary constraints are one of the major obstacles the school district must face. However, commodity supply chain problems, openly apparent in grocery stores across the country, also affect school districts and their ability to secure menu ingredients.
“Based on USDA guidelines we follow a three-week cycle menu. This means we prepare meals that cover a three-week period and repeat it every three weeks,” the director said. “This makes it easier to budget for food and labor. We do have the ability to substitute, but it has to follow USDA guidelines. There have been times throughout the pandemic where we have had to make adjustments to our menus.
He continued, “Fortunately the USDA waivers have been very helpful when there were shortages of menu items or we had to make substitutions.”
While the district does have commodity procurement policies that Smallwood must follow, there are emergency procurement policies that have been initiated by the USDA since the Pandemic began.
Within the county’s quiver of strategies dealing with difficulties of feeding 2,900 students, Smallwood’s passion for the students and her team stands out.
“Our employees are very passionate about feeding the children. I am very passionate about the program and my staff. It is priority to make sure they have everything they need to perform at their very best levels at all times. We are more than coworkers, we are family,” said Smallwood, adding, “My staff treat the children as their own.
“They have great relationships with the children,” she continued. “Most students know their cafeteria staff by name. As they come through the serving line they exchange conversations and very often when they see us in the community they acknowledge us as the ladies from the cafeteria (or school), which is a great feeling.”
John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.