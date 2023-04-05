Partly cloudy. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 1:50 pm
Editor
The Bertie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred last night in the 2100 block of Governor's Road between Windsor and Lewiston Woodville.
Investigators are seeking information from anyone who saw anything suspicioius in the area between 8-10 p.m.
Those who have information should contact the Bertie County Sheriff's Office at 252-794-5330.
More details will be released as information is provided.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
