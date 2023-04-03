On Monday, April 4, Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Johnny Thomas of Windsor with additional sex crimes against a child.
The case was initiated in 2021, when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime and Thomas was the alleged perpetrator. The 2021 investigation resulted in Thomas being arrested and charged with 21 total sex crime charges on March 31, 2022.
According to March 31, 2022 article on the Bertie Ledger-Advance website, “Johnny Thomas, 49, of 120 Carolina Lane in Windsor was charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties with a child, six counts of first degree sex offense with a child, four counts of statutory rape, sex offense from a parental role and one count of incest.”
In the same article on www.bertieledgeradvance.com, was a request, for anyone else that may have been a victim or is a witness to any incident involving the suspect was published.
“In fact, more victims came forward reporting to be a victim of sex offenses and identified Thomas as the perpetrator," said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.
Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office conducted numerous interviews and were able to make additional charges: (2) counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and (1) count of Attempted 1st Degree Sex Offense. Thomas was arrested and booked in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail, according to Sheriff Ruffin.
Again, the sheriff asked if there is anyone who may have been a victim or a witness to any incident involving the suspect, contact the Bertie County Investigative Division at 252-794-5330.