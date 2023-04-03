Johnny Thomas

On Monday, April 4, Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Johnny Thomas of Windsor with additional sex crimes against a child.

The case was initiated in 2021, when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime and Thomas was the alleged perpetrator. The 2021 investigation resulted in Thomas being arrested and charged with 21 total sex crime charges on March 31, 2022.

