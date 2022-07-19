A rash of break-ins have plagued the Roxobel area over the past month.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said officers have investigated several break-ins in and around Roxobel in which multiple firearms have been taken, among other items.
“We believe the break-ins are related,” Sheriff Holley said. “We are working diligently and will be using video we have found of the crime and other investigative leads to develop a suspect or suspects.”
Maj. Matt Roebuck said there have been five break-ins during the past month, four of which have been in and around Roxobel and the other near that western Bertie County town, but with an Aulander address.
A total of 12 firearms have been stolen, according to Maj. Roebuck. In addition, the suspects have taken jewelry, a dirt bike and other items.
“Two of the homes were entered, but we do not believe anything was actually taken,” Maj. Roebuck said. “Another home was broken into twice.”
Sheriff Holley said there is video of some of the incidents and the department has reviewed it and are working with other agencies.
“Based on the area and the way the crimes are being committed, we believe it is the same individuals or a group of individuals acting in concert,” Maj. Roebuck said.
He also said the cases are similar to ones which occurred before the last month.
As the case is being worked, there are ways to help protect a person’s home and property the two men stressed.
“First and foremost, we do need to be our brother’s keeper so to speak,” Sheriff Holley said. “If your neighbor is gone and you see someone around their home who doesn’t belong there, call 9-1-1. We would rather find out they do belong there than someone have the opportunity to break in to another home.”
And, it is important not to wait.
“If you see something suspicious, call it in right then,” Maj. Roebuck said. “Don’t wait until 20 minutes later when you get home. This is a large county and it sometimes takes a few minutes to get from where we are to the scene. Every second counts.
“Also, take note of the person,” he continued. “Notice what they are wearing, their height and weight, anything that helps identify them.”
Maj. Roebuck suggested homeowners take photos of valuables, including serial numbers for police to have when they are trying to locate the stolen items.
“It helps to have a photo to distribute because we may find your stolen item while on another operation,” he said. “Also, we can share that information with law enforcement in Hertford, Northampton and other surrounding counties.”
He also said if a home has a safe, keep it locked and out of the view from outside the home.
“It is good to have a safe, but block it from outside view and lock it,” he said. “A safe is a good thing to have, but only helps if it is locked.
“Also, it is wise to invest in security cameras,” Maj. Roebuck continued. “Use the security cameras and alarm systems to protect your home.”
Sheriff Holley said anyone who has information about the break-ins should contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.
“As I’ve said many times over the years, we are not looking for names; we are looking for information,” he said. “If you have information, give us a call.”
