The proverbial dog fight between recently convicted Bertie County resident Cheryl Askew and PETA continues with the first court ordered inspection of Bella taking place on Thursday, April 26.
The first inspection reports proved “unremarkable,” according to PETA Vice President Daphnan Nachminovitch.
“The inspection took place on Thursday at the Askew’s residence, and was unremarkable. Askew provided proof that Bella tested negative for heartworm disease last month, and was advised that Bella needs to be on preventative monthly medication for heartworm disease,” said Nachminovith. “Unfortunately, Bella, who used to spend time indoors, is now tethered outdoors 24/7. We will return in May for our next monthly inspection.”
Askew has highlighted the news for the past months.
Askew was arrested last summer and charged with cruelty to animals after PETA discovered one dead and other neglected dogs on her property. After lengthy proceedings, Askew accepted a plea deal and was to have her only remaining dog, Bella, inspected by PETA field workers last month.
That’s when the latest series of events landed Askew back in court last Thursday on a possible probation violation.
Both representatives of PETA and Askew’s attorney, Walter Rand have their sides of the story.
According to Rand, PETA has been misleading concerning the situation.
Rand was responding to the allegations that Askew violated her probation. At the hearing on Thursday, April 20, PETA accused Askew of violating the conditions of her probation, which Rand claimed she has not done.
Rand claims Askew did everything required of her to meet the probation stipulations.
“On the afternoon of March 8, PETA let Ms. Askew know that they intended to inspect Bella the very next day, but they did not tell her what time they wanted to come by. Unfortunately Judge Johnson did not require PETA to give Ms. Johnson a certain number of days, let alone hours notice. Ms. Askew knew that she needed to have Bella seen by a veterinarian in order to protect against the stories PETA would tell, so first thing the next morning she took Bella to the veterinarian in Williamston,” explained Rand.
He continued, “Ms. Askew lives in Windsor. At 8:37 a.m., Ms. Askew was told by text that PETA would be at her house at 10:30 a.m., less than two hours from then. Ms. Askew was already at the vet and in the process of having Bella examined, so she texted back that she was at the vet and did not know if she would be back by 10:30, but would try.”
Rand’s concerns focused on PETA’s inability to reschedule knowing Askew was at the vet in Williamston.
“Rather than offer a more reasonable time, maybe 11 a.m. or even in the afternoon, PETA chose to stick to the difficult time which Ms. Askew had not agreed to. At the hearing for the accusation of a probation violation on Thursday Judge Johnson found that Ms. Askew did not violate her probation. I think Judge Johnson should have admonished PETA for giving Ms. Askew less than two hours notice of the time they would be at her house, but I am not the judge,” said Rand in closing.
According to Peta representative Nachminovitch, Askew didn’t comply with the judge’s court ordered inspection.
“On March 8, while we were in court, Askew’s probation officer, Officer Sheldon Rhines, told Ms. Askew that PETA representatives would be at her home the following day, March 9, between 8 a.m. and noon to examine Bella,” Nachminovitch said. “At 8:37 a.m. on March 9, Mr. Rhines advised Ms. Askew that the exact time would be 10:30 a.m. PETA representatives and Officer Rhines arrived at the Askew residence at 10:30 a.m., but Ms. Askew was not present.”
While both sides stick to their stories, Bella remains in the middle with her next PETA inspection due in May.