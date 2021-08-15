WINDSOR – People and vendors filled a portion of Granville Street in downtown Windsor Sunday to help support a local organization.
The Bertie Alumni Community Association, along with the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce, hosted a Seafood & Music Street Festival Aug. 8. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, but with a high possibility of rain the event was rescheduled to the next day.
Association President Jackie Lyons White met with Windsor Town Administrator Allen Castelloe and the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard and decided to reschedule the event until the rain date.
“I am at a loss for words. I couldn’t have asked for a better event. I think it went extremely well, and I am overwhelmed with the response we had. I would like to thank the public for attending. The vendors were happy with their sales,” said White.
The event included multiple food trucks and food booths serving a variety of tasty treats, including seafood, chicken, smoked turkey legs, smoothies, ice cream and more.
The event also included other vendors selling a variety of items, including crafts, clothing, shoes, jewelry, hair and skin products.
A car and bike show was held in the parking lot behind the businesses on Granville Street. There was a collection some old and new cars, including Ford, Dodge and others.
DJ Anthony Smallwood and Pamela Chamblee provided entertainment through the event.
“I was impressed with the crowd. There was a large turn out for the event. The weather was beautiful, but hot for the event,” said Hoggard.
All proceeds will benefit the Bertie Alumni Community Association's scholarship and community programs.
This year Bertie Alumni Community Association provided seven scholarships to graduating students from Bertie High School and Bertie Early College High School.
White thanked the Bertie Alumni Community Association member and volunteers, vendors, Lewis Hoggard and everyone else for had an involvement in making the event possible.
White plans on making this an annual event for the first weekend in August.