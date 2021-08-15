Weather Alert

...An area of thunderstorms will impact portions of central Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, northwestern Perquimans, northeastern Bertie, southeastern Hertford, southeastern Gates and northwestern Chowan Counties through 245 PM EDT... At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of thunderstorms extending from near Camden to Belvidere to 6 miles south of Powellsville. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rainfall could result in ponding of water in low-lying areas. Locations impacted include... Elizabeth City, Camden, Ahoskie, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, South Mills, Powellsville, Colerain, Harrellsville, Chapanoke, Tyner, Hobbsville, Belvidere, Rockyhock, Morgans Corner, Whitehall Shores, Valhalla and Pasquotank. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH