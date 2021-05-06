WINDSOR – The Bertie County Arts Council is pleased to announce the ribbon winners in the annual Members Juried show.
The Members Juried Show is presently on display in the Gallery at 124 South King Street in downtown Windsor. Each of the award-winning artists will receive a cash prize in addition to the ribbons and praise from visitors to the gallery. All items in the show are for sale.
“Bearing Fruit,” an oil painting by Sis Hall, was awarded the First Place ribbon by Margie Sawyer, the judge of the show. Sawyer, an artist and art instructor at College of The Albemarle, commented on the technique and use of color in the winning painting.
Second place was awarded to “Cashoke Creek at Shipyard Landing,” an oil painting by Bailey Phelps. The judge mentioned the beautiful use of color to give a sense of serenity in the painting.
“Early Spring Vases,” a painting done in acrylics by Jaquelin Perry, received the third place award. “Such energy and use of color!” commented the judge.
Honorable mention ribbons were awarded to “Moonlight Bay,” a mixed-media work by Donna Campbell Smith; “Perry Wynns,” an acrylic by Tra Perry; “Pickin’ and Grinin’,” a watercolor by Debbie Rawls; “Boots of Freedom,” a watercolor by Debbie Rawls; and “The Hulk,” a mixed media work by Walter Smallwood.
Other artists participating in this year’s show are Laura Beasley, Agnes Powell, Nancy Perry, Ginny Van Dongen, Ed Sanford, Claudia Morris and Erskine Spruill. In all, 27 works are on display.
Interested in seeing the show in person or purchasing a piece of artwork from the collection? It is now live on our website's Virtual Exhibits page. The show will also be available for in-person viewing at the Gallery through June 14.
The gallery is open to visitors on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those who can't make it during those hours, appointments can be made with Susie Remkes by sending email to bertiearts@gmail.com or calling the gallery at 252-794-9402.
Please note that mask usage is still mandatory for all persons who enter the gallery (in accordance with the N.C. Arts Council's Guidelines For Reopening the Arts in N.C.).