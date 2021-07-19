MERRY HILL – Bertie Beach Day is coming soon.
The Bertie County Commissioners have approved a date and plans are being made for the 2021 Bertie Beach Day at Bertie County Beach, which is part of the Tall Glass of Water (TGOW) project.
The beach day celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, to go along with the celebration of Labor Day weekend.
According to Bertie County Parks and Recreation Director Donna Mizelle, there will need to be several projects done at the beach before the event can be held. This includes having the property mowed with a bushhog and a tractor, having the sand combed on the beach and a few other small projects.
Plans for the event include having food trucks on site serving a variety of meal options, other vendors and activities for all ages.
This year food will not be provided by the county to those in attendance. Food must be purchased by the individuals or families from the food trucks.
Plans are in place to have live entertainment throughout the evening, and close out the night with fireworks.
During a reconvened session last month, the Bertie County Commissioners mutually decided to have to Bertie Beach Day as part of Labor Day weekend.
More information and plans will be available at a later date.