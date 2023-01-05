The first change residents will notice when they approach the dirt road to Bertie Beach is the AR Chesson Construction sign greeting curious beech goers.
The second change is the chain running across the perimeter of what has rapidly morphed over the past months into the next stage of Bertie County’s Tall Glass of Water Project.
Large construction equipment, including graders and bulldozers dot the property that has gone through noticeable construction phases.
One can begin to see a blueprint of graded meadows, rock-lined drainage creeks as the project is beginning to take shape. It is apparent the drainage implementation constructed along a path to the beach was working. There was little sign of last week’s rain at the site.
Construction on the project began in October, soon after the Bertie County Board of Commissioners awarded the $1,271,000 contract to A.R. Chesson of Williamston at their regular September board meeting.
The projected completion date of the project, according to project coordinator Robin Payton Payne is early summer 2023.
“I think the project is coming along nicely. I was very excited to see a path to the beach being built,” said Payne, constantly expressing sincere enthusiasm for the project.
The completed project will host an addition of a two-mile hiking trail, restrooms, a picnic shelter, kayak storage along with eight primitive camping sites and a water fountain with water bottle refill capabilities. The site will also provide an ADA accessible path with handrails to the beach. Plans also include meadow restoration.
“Bertie’s greatest assets, besides its people, are a pristine natural landscape, history and world-class waterways. The Board of Commissioners understand this and moved forward to preserve and protect these invaluable resources that can also create new paths towards diversifying the local economy, small business development, new career opportunities, and downtown revitalization efforts,” county leaders have said on its website.
One of the site’s main attractions is the 2,200 linear feet of sand beach and shallow calm waters overlooked by impressive high cliffs on the Albemarle Sound where the Chowan River begins.
The county’s investment in the TGOW 147-acre property is the first public beach access to recreational waters, unlike anywhere else in Northeastern North Carolina. The project has been dubbed locally as “Tall Glass of Water” (TGOW)” until a name and logo have been selected.
“Eroding bluff provides sand for the narrow sandy strand plain beach and therefore ‘letting nature take its course’ is an option to maintain a sandy swimming beach. However, the protection of Roanoke Colonist’s era artifacts along the bluff and the need to retain acreage for public activities require that erosion control be addressed,” according to county reports.
The county is focused on nature-based solutions for reducing the eroding bluffs, while maintaining the sandy beach.
According to engineering reports, there is a three-prong approach to erosion control that includes installing a line of non-pressure treated breakwaters to temporarily protect cypress saplings while they become established. The cypress trees will then provide shoreline protection by creating thin, but effective sand bars that extend out from the sandy beach called tombolos. This is not necessary at the main swim beach because cypress and tombolos already exist.
At the base of the bluff natural fiber material arranged in a roll, called coir logs, will be used to protect another line of cypress saplings and finally At the top of the bluff natural vegetation will be planted to stabilize the upper portion.The goal is to retain moisture within the exposed soil, develop a strong root system and create a natural buffer line along the shore that reduces the day-to-day wave action.
For more information and project updates, go to: http://www.co.bertie.nc.us/projects/2019/tgow/tgow.html