The Bertie Beach Tall Glass of Water (T.G.O.W.) Project is overflowing with good news.
Early last week, Bertie County Director of Parks and Recreation Donna Mizelle received a letter from North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson informing the county that Bertie Beach has been approved as a designated access on North Carolina’s Roanoke River State Trail.
“We are delighted to announce that Bertie Beach (Tall Glass of Water) has been designated as an official access on the North Carolina Roanoke River Trail. Our sincere thanks to Anne Lunsford, Executive Director of Roanoke River Partners for her support. This recognition will help bring attention to one of Bertie’s new adventures across the Region and State,” said Bertie County Commission Chair Ron Wesson.
Wilson went on to explain that the North Carolina Trails Committee shared a vision of a system of well planned and managed trails throughout the state for all enthusiasts.
In a second announcement, the Parks and Recreation Authority awarded $9.6 million in park accessibility grants for 21 projects across the state, according to N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s office. The 2021 state budget included $10 million for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to provide matching grants to local governments for parks facilities for children and veterans living with disabilities.
The reach of the funded parks and recreation projects reflect Governor Cooper’s ongoing efforts to strengthen communities.
In October 2022, the Bertie County Commissioners granted a request by TGOW Consultant Robin Payne to submit a grant application to the Parks and Recreation Authority for the TGOW Project.
Bertie County was one of the 21 county recipients that received the $500,000 award. The funds are allocated for the county’s TGOW Project and will be used to begin the next phase of the project which includes an event and education space.
Bertie County’s outdoor education and event space project will offer open access to the water, hiking and camping. Accessible components include an ADA-accessible ramp, beach mats for improved navigation onto the beach and an accessible walkway from the parking area to the beach.
Once the construction is completed, Bertie Beach will take on an entirely new persona with an abundance of assets that will be highly noticeable. One of the most predominant new features will be a two-mile hiking trail that will meander through the cliffs over the Chowan River Estuary.
Restrooms will be added and a picnic shelter along with eight primitive camping sites are on the drawing board. A water fountain with water bottle refill capabilities is also on the plan.
The site will also provide an ADA accessible path with handrails to the beach. Plans also include meadow restoration.
“Bertie’s greatest assets, besides its people, are a pristine natural landscape, history and world-class waterways. The board of commissioners understand this and moved forward to preserve and protect these invaluable resources that can also create new paths towards diversifying the local economy, small business development, new career opportunities, and downtown revitalization efforts,” the board has said in a previous release on the project.
The 2,200 linear feet of sand beach and shallow calm waters overlooked by impressive high cliffs on the Albemarle Sound where the Chowan River begins will be a highlight of not only the beach, but the entire area.
The county's investment in the TGOW 147-acre property is the first public beach access to recreational waters, unlike anywhere else in Northeastern North Carolina.
“These projects touch communities from Watauga to Wake to Pamlico with lasting, accessible infrastructure for recreation that will bring improved health and quality of life for North Carolina families,” Governor Cooper said. “The focus of accessibility reflects our need for — and commitment to — investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors.”