Bertie Beach

Good news continues to come for Bertie news.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

The Bertie Beach Tall Glass of Water (T.G.O.W.) Project is overflowing with good news.

Early last week, Bertie County Director of Parks and Recreation Donna Mizelle received a letter from North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson informing the county that Bertie Beach has been approved as a designated access on North Carolina’s Roanoke River State Trail.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com