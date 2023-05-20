Bertie Beach won't be open on Memorial Day John Foley Staff Writer John Foley Staff Writer Author email May 20, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anyone who may have planned on spending Memorial Day weekend at Bertie Beach, will need to postpone those plans until July.Bertie Beach will not be open for Memorial Day weekend.This was the message from Bertie County TGOW consultant Robin Payne, who wanted to make sure residents knew the project was still nearing completion.“I wanted people to know it is still a construction site and that TGOW will not be open,” she said. “We are only a few weeks away, but Memorial Day is not happening.”There is a hiring effort underway and Payne and Bertie County Recreation Director Donna Mizelle are anxiously anticipating the administration hiring staff for TGOW and purchasing some equipmentPayne’s concern is having a staff in place by the much-anticipated Year of the Trail event happening in Edenton and Salmon Creek throughout the July 21 weekend.“On that weekend we will have food trucks, kayaks (and) hiking along with the First Colony Foundation to celebrate the Year of the Trail,” said Payne. “But we will not be open Memorial Day weekend.” John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market History Armed Forces John Foley Staff Writer Author email Follow John Foley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionBertie Ledger-Advance Get The App! Bertie Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesState Releases DSS OversiteStein spends 'day at the beach' in Bertie Co.Bertie sheriff's office working several casesRelay For Life event taking shapeStolen car recovered in Bertie Co.Pecan Pickling Film Festival set for Sept.New festival headed to WindsorUpdate: Woman charged in deadly shootingCol. Tim Dunn announces run for AGOut & About: Week of May 13 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.