Bertie branding bubble

When residents sit back and ponder what Bertie County means and stands for to them, the reflection is an interesting mix of words sparking visions of peaceful enjoyment.

The branding Bertie survey initiated by Bertie County Project Facilitator Robin Payne produced encouraging results with a 17 percent return rate, which according to Payne was above industry standards.

