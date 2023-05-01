...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
When residents sit back and ponder what Bertie County means and stands for to them, the reflection is an interesting mix of words sparking visions of peaceful enjoyment.
The branding Bertie survey initiated by Bertie County Project Facilitator Robin Payne produced encouraging results with a 17 percent return rate, which according to Payne was above industry standards.
The branding of Bertie has been underway since last year under the name, Destination Bertie. The program is designed to bring the assets of the community to the forefront of the travel and tourism community to spark economic growth within the county.
The website, DestinationBertie.com outlines the potential prosperity that lies within the county’s vast natural resources.
A large percentage of rural counties, in stressed economic categories, have the most to offer in terms of ‘assets’. Traditional forms of workplace are still industry and agriculture — but travel and tourism offers to diversify the economy because people can have cottage businesses increasing income. Bertie can do all of this and still retain their signature rural scenic feel.
The county plans on increased prosperity focusing on its historic assets. Rural communities across America are benefitting economically from hunting, fishing and camping which have all increased business growth.
Destination by Design, a Boone company, was hired to lead the project.
“Our goal is to responsibly promote Bertie’s assets and to open new opportunities for business creation and expansion, provide a variety of career choices and diverse job possibilities, and improve quality of life,” according to Joshua Thurman, Destination by Design Senior Designer.
From the survey results Destination by Design has created a ‘word bubble’ signifying the words most used in the survey. The citizens of Bertie have spoken and the results are focused on diverse, outdoor, water sports and activities.
The county has appointed a steering committee to oversee the project. That committee includes members from a variety of community organizations. Its members are Dr. Otis Smallwood, Superintendent Bertie County Schools; Kimberly Cooper, Administrative Assistant Bertie County Schools; Michael White, Director Human Resources Bertie County Schools; Joe Huff, Roanoke/Cashie River Center; Lewis Hoggard, Mayor of Windsor and Director Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce; Nicole Outlaw, NC Growth Small Business Network Director; Robin Payne, Project Consultant Bertie County.
Next steps include developing a destination brand, producing a travel and tourism master plan, establishing a travel and tourism board and creating and launching a new website, visitbertie.com.
Ecotourism, also known as nature-based tourism, is based on activities including visiting natural areas to enjoy the scenery, rivers, forests, and wildlife. Heritage tourism in rural areas may include visiting historic churches, monuments and activities related to history, art, or archaeological sites.
Agritourism is also growing in popularity. Tourists visit farms, participate in courses in gardening, wineries or agricultural product processing. These are all focal points that have potential to increase Bertie County visitors and the economy, according to the survey.