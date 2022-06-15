While the Bertie County budget has increased, the tax rate will remain the same.
The proposed funding for the General Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 is $24,307,447 which is an increase of $160,517 or less than 1 percent above the original budget ordinance for the current year, which was $24,146,930.
Of the proposed budget $3,027,671.00 is contained within the General Fund and shall be paid to the Bertie County Schools in twelve (12) equal monthly installments. The Bertie County Schools Capital Outlay Fund appropriation of $375,000 is contained within the General Fund and shall be paid to the Bertie County Schools as needed for payment of invoices.
Other expenditures include Social Services Fund appropriations of $4,786,629, which includes administration, child protective services, foster care, adult protective services, food and nutrition services and child day care subsidies.
The Council on Aging and Nutrition is appropriated $490,389 this fiscal year which is an increase of $9,177.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s Department is allocated $3,026,427 — an increase of $13,584 over last years budget — while Emergency Medical Service will receive $3,078,183 and Non-Emergency Transport is allocated $892,287.
The County Water District will receive $2,685,328 while solid waste will receive $527,780.
The Economic Development Department, the agency responsible for supporting existing businesses and recruiting new businesses, will receive $180,513.
Cooperative Extension services is appropriated $282,372 and the Veterans Service Office will receive $59,203.
Upkeep of county buildings and grounds will cost $941,016 this fiscal year, while court facilities will receive $89,000. The Bertie County Water District is allocated $2,685,328 for system operations.
Proposed special appropriations are similar to the appropriations that have been made to various vital programs, regional agencies and non-profit organizations in prior years. The total allocation recommended to special appropriations is $5,987,542. Most of the special appropriations are annual operating support for Bertie County Schools, community colleges and the regional jail.
Proposed Special Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, include an estimated $59,275 for Martin Community College Windsor Campus, $31,500 Martin Community College Capital Outlay, $55,000 Roanoke-Chowan Community College and $1,147,006 Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.
The budget is scheduled for adoption by the Bertie County Commissioners at the June 21 meeting.
John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.