WINDSOR – This morning (Monday), N.C. Health and Human Services staff assumed temporary leadership of child welfare services in Bertie County.
The move, which is allowed under North Carolina law, is being supported by both Bertie County officials and staff within the Bertie County Department of Social Services (DSS).
“We have a responsibility to make sure the children in Bertie County are safe and healthy,” Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II said. “Given the critical work performed by child welfare services, we agree that this temporary action is urgent and necessary, and we look forward to working together with NCDHHS to strengthen our work with vulnerable children and families.”
DHHS initiated a review of child welfare services after being informed of serious concerns around its practice, delivery and administration of child welfare services, a statement from DHHS said. It went on to say information gathered during the review revealed “a systemic lack of adequate training, supervision and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services in accordance with law, rule and policy.”
The statement said the conclusion was reached after communication with DSS leadership and staff, as well as reviewing records and on-site visits.
“Supporting the well-being of children and their families is a top priority for the department, and we take seriously our role in helping children grow up in safe, loving, permanent homes,” said NCHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Taking this urgent, temporary action will help us work collaboratively with Bertie County leadership to strengthen the county’s ability to deliver child welfare services.”
Staff from the DHHS staff will be on site at the Bertie County Department of Social Services during the interim period and will work with DSS staff to manage and stabilize the department, as well as develop a plan to bring Bertie Child Welfare services into compliance with laws and appropriate practices.
The action is authorized under N.C. General Statute 108A-74.