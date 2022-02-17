WINDSOR - The fund balance is growing.
The Bertie County Commissioners received an update on the audit for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021 at a work session last month.
The presentation from Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A., showed the numbers were improving from the last audit presentation and the fund balance has grown to approximately $1 million.
According to the report, the audit was designed to provide a reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free of material error and in compliance with government regulations.
The work of the auditors was not limited in any way. Bertie County officials performed all planned procedures and gave the auditors complete access to both management and required information.
Bertie County officials were required to communicate any adoptions or changes in accounting policies, including the initial adoption of or change in an accounting principle which has or expected to have a significant effect on the financial statements.
Management of judgement and accounting estimates, including assessing methodologies used and basis of evidence for matters requiring judgements and estimates.
Communicating significant recorded and unrecorded differences were found as none out of the normal.
According to the audit, there were no communication or disagreements on financial or reporting matters that if not resolved would cause a modification of the report. There were no consultations with other accountants.
There were no significant difficulties or irregularities or illegal acts reported.
The 2021 Fiscal Year audit shows total revenue of the General Fund balance at $26,802,961. Total expenditures, including transfers, were $25,551,155. This shows a net increase of $1,251,806.
The unassigned Fund Balance for the 2021 Fiscal Year was $242,389. The percentage of Fund Balance available for General Fund expenditures is 6.32 percent.
Bertie County’s overall tax collection rate was 98.11 percent, which is higher that the state average of collection rates of 97.29 percent.
The total revenues of the Enterprise Fund for the 2021 Fiscal Year audit was $2,931,722. The expenditures for the same fund was $3,294,140. This showed a net change after capital contribution of a loss of $362,418.
The net position at the beginning of the 2021 Fiscal Year was $16,935,032 and net position at the end of the same Fiscal Year was $16,572,614.
The analysis of cash and cash equivalents showed an increase from $3,588,901 in 2020 to $5,692,598 in 2021.
Of the $5,395,998 of the total 2021 Fund Balance, $5,153,609 is the restricted/committed Fund Balance.
A significant deficiency was determined with the Bertie County Department of Social Services.
Medicaid for the Aged, Blind and Disabled case records should contain documentation that verifications were done in preparation of the application/recertification and these items agree to reports in the NC FAST system.
In this process, documentation should be present and agree with the records in the NC FAST system. Any items discovered in this process should be considered in regards to specific eligibility requirement and explained within the documentation.
There were 57 errors discovered during the procedures that resources in the county documentation and those same resources contained in NC FAST were not the same amounts or files containing resources were not properly documented to be considered countable or non-countable.
The errors were as follows: 13 did not have accurate resource calculations, 19 cases did not have accurate budget calculations, 23 cases had a failure to complete at least one compliance component, one case lacked sufficient documentation errors and one case contained an inaccurate needs unit calculation.
There was no effect to eligibility, and there were no questioned costs.
The auditors examined 120 Medicaid applicants to redetermine eligibility. These findings were disclosed in a separately issued spreadsheet to the North Carolina Department Health and Human Services.
For those certifications/re-certifications there was a chance that information was not properly documented and reconciled to NC FAST which affects countable resource or program specific requirements. A participant could have been approved for benefits that they were not eligible.
According to the report, this is a repeat finding from the immediate previous audit.
The cause is ineffective record keeping and ineffective case review process, incomplete documentation and incorrect application of rules for purposes of determining eligibility.
Recommendations included the file should be reviewed internally to ensure proper documentation is in place for eligibility. Workers should be retrained on what files should contain and the importance of complete and accurate record keeping.
Bertie County officials have agreed with the finding. Supervisors will perform second party reviews to ensure proper documentation is contained in files to support eligibility requirements.
Bertie County Department of Social Service workers will be retrained on what information should be maintained in case files, the importance of complete and accurate record keeping and reserve calculations.
There was one significant error discovered during the procedures in that SSI ex-parte revenue procedures were not followed causing benefits to continue while eligibility remained unchecked.
An applicant/beneficiaries received assistance for which the recipient was not eligible.
The amount of the claim paid on the ineligible participant did not exceed the threshold for a questioned cost determination. This was a repeat finding from the immediate previous audit.
The recommendation is for files to be reviews internally to ensure proper documentation is in place for eligibility. Worker should be retrained on what files should contain and the importance of complete and accurate record keeping.
Bertie County officials agree with the recommended planned corrective actions.
The current 2021-2022 Fiscal Budget will end June 30, 2022.
