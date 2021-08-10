BUENA VISTA – A Bertie County man was found shot to death on Briarcliff Lane near here Monday night.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said his office received a call Monday evening at approximately 9 p.m. The caller said shots had been fired and that one man may have been injured.
“Dispatchers immediately sent deputies and EMS personnel,” Sheriff Holley said. “When they arrived, a gentleman was found deceased.”
The man was identified as James Earl Clark Jr., 34, who was a resident of Bertie County.
Sheriff Holley said Maj. Matt Roebuck led the investigation Monday night and will continue to oversee it, while working with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Sheriff Holley said deputies have spoken with the person who is believed to have shot the victim.
“We are currently investigating to determine if this was self-defense or a homicide,” Sheriff Holley said. “There were witnesses of some of the events leading up to the shooting and we are talking with a number of people.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.