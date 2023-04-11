Hello Jump Balls and Broadband. Bye-Bye Paving.
By John Foley
The final game of the Final Four was just about to begin when Bertie County Commission Chairperson Ron Wesson announced a three pointer: jump balls will finally have a new home on a new court in Bertie County.
“The first thing I want to discuss is the recreation complex, the basketball court addition. You saw the funding that we had in the part of that $900,000 that we got from the federal government. And so how are we using it? Part of this is for that basketball court that's long been asked for,” said Wesson.
It was less than a year ago that a Bertie County citizen spoke during a public comment session and asked for a new basketball court at the recreation center.
According to Wesson, this is not just a concrete slab with a hoop.
“We don’t have a single hoop out there. And so we put it into our budget and we're gonna do just what we said we're gonna do. We're gonna bring a really nice basketball court. I'm not talking about a concrete surface that beats the ball up. We're talking about a real nice place to place - nice rims and the whole works,” said Wesson, proudly.
The previous cost of the project was estimated at $58,613 and the county has increased that amount due to inflation of goods and services.
The project is being funded by the state and that funding has been secured. The funds have been approved to be used.
Bertie County Parks and Recreation Director Donna Mizelle, a longtime advocate of a court, has provided baseline quotes for the various parts of the project and is in the process of securing three bids for the entire project as a whole. The development of the project is ongoing.
The court will be constructed at the Bertie County Recreation Complex just past the hospital. The basketball court will be in addition to the soccer fields and the baseball fields that currently exist at the complex.
Completion dates of the basketball court have yet to be established.
In other good news from the commissioners, the paving project on U.S. 17/13 is about to be completed. The N.C. Department of Transportation has completed paving as far as Windsor and is expected to have the project completed soon.
“DOT claims they should finish that this week. It's been long awaited. That road has been tough. And remember when we had issues down at Morning Road and Woodard Road? Well, DOT made commitments to us about paving and they've done that. And it looks really, really good,” expressed Wesson.
Broadband is also expanding its reach due to Roanoke Connect’s service. The company began in South Windsor and, although the service has not been turned on as of yet, it is almost completed.
According to Wesson, if one is anywhere in the county, they'll be coming to the area soon.
“It does take about 45 days after they've got the lines in the district before they turn the switch. In my case, I called up and I already signed up for it. It's $60 a month, right for 100 up and 100 down megabyte,” said the commissioner. “That’s what you see in Wake County, Charlotte, places like that.”
The Roanoke Connect site offers plans on service.
Spectrum is also going to begin broadband wiring and is scheduled to connect 2,600. Once that is completed there are other plans in place for Federal Grant Funding for additional connectivity.