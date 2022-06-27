It is official. There will be no property tax hike for county residents this year.
The Bertie County Commissioners unanimously approved the county budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Tuesday evening, and the $24,319, 447.00 budget begins July 1, 2022.
There was also good news for low and moderate income families. Director of Local Community Affairs Merrill Flood reported that the Choanoke Area Housing Consortium will receive $733,850.00 in Housing and Urban Development funds to address low and moderate income housing in the five counties that make up the consortium.
“As you can see there is some lag time here, since the funds will not be available for some time. However, eligible activities include rehabilitation of housing by low and moderate income home buyers, the construction of housing for low and moderate income home buyers and the development of rental units for low and moderate income families,” Merrill explained.
Merrill outlined the funds will be distributed and divided among the counties depending on need and the projects presented and approved by the members on the consortium board. Merrill stressed the importance of representation on that board. The funds will become available in August 2023.
Tall Glass of Water Project Consultant (TGOW) Robin Payne presented the estimates and next steps needed for Phase II of the current TGOW project and requested approval to submit the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant by July 15.
“This is our first grant for Phase II and we will not know the award status until next spring,” Payne said. “We are submitting the grant for $492,420 and it is a dollar for dollar match, however, the match will be made up in the next budget year, not this year.”
The current estimate for Phase II of the project is $1.7 million, however, a detailed estimate of the costs will be ready within the next few months, according to Payne.
“The grant is important to submit at this time to leverage additional grant dollars. When the final estimates are available we’ll need to review those and we will need to apply for additional grants,” Payne advised.
The full scope of the project covers pre-planning, architectural and engineering site work, parking and walking paths, utilities, the pavilion, the stage and three acres of green space along with restrooms, outdoor lighting and picnic tables. The commissioners unanimously approved Payne’s request to submit the Grant for consideration.
The TGOW project focuses on Bertie Beach and the revitalization of the shoreline and the development of a camping and recreational facility.
The commissioners also approved a North Carolina Department of Safety Grant for the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.
Finally, the Resolution for Adoption of Joint Cooperation Agreement for the Establishment of the Choanoke Area Housing Consortium passed unanimously, opening the door for low and moderate income housing funding.
