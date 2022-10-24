Bertie County residents will soon be able to read the national motto, ‘In God We Trust,’ on the front of the Bertie County Office Building, on the breezeway between the two buildings and on the front of the commissioner’s meeting desk in their boardroom.

The three-sign package will be donated to the county from the In God We Trust Action Committee and will not cost the county any of the bills that have made people most familiar with the motto.

