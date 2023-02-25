...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The National Associations of Counties held its 2023 Legislative Conference earlier this month in Washington D.C. and Bertie County Commissioners Ron Wesson, Ron Roberson and Corey Ballance attended, representing Bertie County.
“The NACo Legislative Conference was a tremendous event opportunity as it always is. Any time you get the opportunity to speak directly with national Representatives of your State and country, that time is very precious,” said Wesson, the county’s board chair.
The four day event saw commissioners from across the country converge on D.C. to discuss the state of the country’s counties.
Whether concerns focused on Community Economic and Workforce Development, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy or the Farm Bill of 2023 and how it affects certain counties there was something for every county commissioner to take home.
Highlights of the conference included the Farm Bill 2023 which has come under scrutiny by some legislators.
The current law is set to expire on Sept. 30, and congressional negotiations are currently underway for the reauthorization of the Farm Bill. This crucial legislative package establishes federal policy and programs across many issue areas, including agriculture, conservation, nutrition and rural development.
Other points of interest throughout the conference included the NACo Broadband summit. This dealt with the influx of counties preparing for an unprecedented investment of federal funds in high-speed internet deployment and digital equity efforts from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The summit focused on elevating the central role of counties in digital equity initiatives to ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented communities receive equal access to the next generation of high-speed internet services.
The conference was populated by high ranking county and federal officials offering input on a variety of topics relating to county government.
“The opportunity was precious because these decision makers need to hear not only what we need, but why it’s so important to the citizens in our community,”said Wesson.
“Corey Ballance, Ron Roberson and I got an opportunity to talk and consult with commissioners from every one of our surrounding counties. We shared successes, and strategized about ways to work together and support shared priorities,” Wesson said.
Wesson is also a board member of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.
“I also had an opportunity to work with statewide leaders on how we can better identify and garner greater consensus and support across North Carolina,” he added.
As a first time attendee as a newly elected commissioner, the conference was an enlightening experience for Ballance.
“I really enjoyed the NACo Conference. Being a newly elected Commissioner, it was a great opportunity to meet other commissioners from all over the nation,” said the Commissioner. “I was inspired by the different sessions that were made available to better educate us on things that could possibly help the citizens of Bertie County.
“The opportunity also afforded me to network with other commissioners across the country who may have information relevant to some things we may one day experience.,” Ballance added.
“Attending the Legislative Session was well worth the time and investment. We thank the citizens for the opportunity to have been present,” said Wesson.