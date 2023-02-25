The National Associations of Counties held its 2023 Legislative Conference earlier this month in Washington D.C. and Bertie County Commissioners Ron Wesson, Ron Roberson and Corey Ballance attended, representing Bertie County.

“The NACo Legislative Conference was a tremendous event opportunity as it always is. Any time you get the opportunity to speak directly with national Representatives of your State and country, that time is very precious,” said Wesson, the county’s board chair.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com