Bertie Beach is just one part of the Tall Glass of Water project. Commissioners discussed funding for the project at their last meeting.
The Bertie County Tall Glass of Water (TGOW) project came under review last week when project consultant Robin Payne informed the Bertie County Board of Commissioners they needed to take a sharp pencil to the TGOW Bertie Beach Project.
“We are over,” were Payne’s opening remarks to the board. “We’re about $450,000 to $500,000 over. So to move forward, we need to agree to commit to those funds being available by May 2023.”
“Bertie County’s investment in the TGOW 147-acre property will be the first public beach access to recreational waters, unlike anywhere else in Northeastern North Carolina. Referred to locally as “Tall Glass of Water” (TGOW)” until a name and logo have been selected, the site’s most stunning feature is its 2,200 linear feet of sand beach and shallow calm waters overlooked by impressive high cliffs on the Albemarle Sound where the Chowan River begins,” according to the County’s project web page.
The ‘overage’ Payne was referring to, focused on the shortage in committed funds to the project, not including the allocated money to date. Inflation and rising costs have had substantial effects on the construction industry nationwide and construction costs are expected to escalate by 14 percent by year’s end.
The commissioners have committed to financing the project and to date have advance funding for almost 90 percent of Phase I. Payne may still have a few grant options available. Payne has already applied and received major grants contributing to project financing.
Payne’s presentation of possible alternative solutions outlined already budgeted costs of select items and cost cutting alternatives.
One example Payne presented was the use of a galvanized metal handrail instead of a $30,000 stainless steel model. Postponing the construction, until possibly Phase II of a $39,000 Kayak hut, received a nod from the board and added substantial savings.
These changes will have little effect on the public was the board’s general consensus. They also agreed the kayak storage facility could be constructed at a later date.
One of the most expensive acquisitions quickly deleted from the proposal was “the bench.” The $22,000 price tag for a bench drew remarks of surprise once Payne clarified the price tag was not for benches, but for one bench.
“That’s one bench; $22,000 for one bench. The Bench. Really?” was Commissioner Ron Wesson’s reaction. “I say get rid of that bench.”
Board Chairperson John Trent was initially concerned about the type of hardwood the bench was constructed of, until he realized the price tag was for “one bench.”
“It’s hardwood and the price of one bench is $22,000. One bench. Forget it,” Trent said.
Payne also presented a possible program for acquiring benches, albeit more reasonably priced benches, at a later date. She suggested the board entertain a “Bench Sponsorship, Naming a Bench Program” after Phase II of the program is completed.
Payne suggested it be used as a fundraising event to place a number of benches in the 147-acre area. The board was receptive to the possibility of such a program.
The use of either wooden or concrete parking space blockers also became a point of discussion and after another money saving alternative was presented, the board chose concrete parking stops rather than originally approved wooden stops.
The $1,271,000 bid from A.R.Chesson is for Phase One of the project. To date the county has budgeted and received advance funding and grants for almost $725,000 of the project costs. There is also another amount of ARP funding available and other grants leaving a remaining shortfall of approximately $157,000.
The board has until May, 2023 to decide where the funding will come from in order to complete Phase I of the project.