TGOW Replenish

Bertie Beach is just one part of the Tall Glass of Water project. Commissioners discussed funding for the project at their last meeting.

 Russ Russell / Bertie Ledger-Advance

The Bertie County Tall Glass of Water (TGOW) project came under review last week when project consultant Robin Payne informed the Bertie County Board of Commissioners they needed to take a sharp pencil to the TGOW Bertie Beach Project.

“We are over,” were Payne’s opening remarks to the board. “We’re about $450,000 to $500,000 over. So to move forward, we need to agree to commit to those funds being available by May 2023.”

