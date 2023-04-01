Old library

The old library is one of the properties that may be considered surplus and sold.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

Anyone who may have ever thought of owning a former public library in a small town and turning into a restaurant called “The Reading Room” or possibly an old landfill that would suffice as a dirt bike track, keep reading.

The Bertie County Commissioners have been reviewing a list of properties the county currently owns and may want to sell.

