...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The old library is one of the properties that may be considered surplus and sold.
Anyone who may have ever thought of owning a former public library in a small town and turning into a restaurant called “The Reading Room” or possibly an old landfill that would suffice as a dirt bike track, keep reading.
The Bertie County Commissioners have been reviewing a list of properties the county currently owns and may want to sell.
Commission Chair Ron Wesson has had the topic on his agenda since January and the discussion continues as the commissioners decide which parcels could be sold and which one the county should continue to hold ownership in. The board sees the unused surplus as a possible revenue stream for other needed county expenditures.
One of the obstacles the commission is attempting to navigate is the matching funds stipulation many grant applications require. The sale of a portion or all of the county unused properties would allow the county some financial breathing room when matching funds are needed to fulfill a Grant award.
“At our last meeting, we looked at a list of potential properties we wanted to dispose of in a way
that would bring new revenue and we could possibly form a development fund from the proceeds,” said Wesson. “What we want to do here is go through the list with some specificity and look at the group and make sure we are in agreement on what we post for sale.”
Currently, the commission is analyzing a list of 24 county-owned properties that includes the library and the former Bertie County Sheriff’s Detective’s Office, however, all of the properties on the list are not being sold.
There are 11 foreclosures on the list ranging in value from $1,100 to $19,903. The former old landfill in Snakebite is valued at $171,729 for approximately 99 acres.
The former library, at 204 Dundee St. ion Windsor, is valued at $341,097. Although it has suffered flood damage in the past, the facility has substantial value.
“The library has flooded several times and we are not going to be able to do anything with it, but it is downtown commercial,” said Wesson, adding, “It is sitting there unoccupied and I do not see us putting it to any use.”
The town of Windsor has shown interest in the lot next to the library at 206 Dundee St. according to the commissioners. The old bus garage and surrounding property is a 161-acre parcel and is listed in “poor” condition on the county owned property list and has an estimated value of $617,560. A major portion of the property is wetlands and not useable.
“I think we need to keep it. Sometimes the state comes through and buys wetlands when they are doing a highway project,” said Commissioner Ron Roberson.
“The other thing to the commissioner’s point, we could very easily lease this to hunters and the county would get paid for this,” said Commissioner John Trent.
“I don’t know if I feel comfortable selling that property with the jail there. The lease could be very interesting,” added Wesson.
“If we can do something with that land and bring in revenue that would be significant,” Wesson said.
“The last piece is an interesting piece of property. It is right across the street from Powell and Stokes,” said Wesson.
“The town of Windsor owns the property around the building and has received funds to demolish the building. The town wants to know if we want the property,” said Bertie County Tax Administrator Jodie Rhea.
Currently, Rhea is evaluating the list and will make recommendations on how the commissioners should proceed in the weeks ahead.