WINDSOR - Help is still needed.
Bertie County Emergency Management Director Mitch Cooper gave the Bertie County Commissioners a staffing update Monday night.
The update was part of an ongoing discussion between the commissioners and Cooper from the September meeting regarding to department’s employee shortage.
According to Cooper at the September meeting, the department was short 10 employees, which led to being a whole shift of employees short.
The department has been using overtime from other employees to cover the vacant shift.
In the most recent update, Cooper confirmed the department is still eight employees short.
“We have had one employee transfer paramedic status, and another employee who was part-time change to full-time status. This fills two positions but still leave us eight employees short. We are still one truck short,” said Cooper.
The county did receive a Federal Emergency Management Agency ambulance and two paramedics to help with the strain on the department.
According to Cooper, one paramedic is from South Carolina and the other is from Florida. The truck came from Louisiana.
“The truck runs 12 hours a day, seven days a week. The use of the truck will be evaluated at 14 days. We should know if there was an extension of use Wednesday (Nov. 3) afternoon. Having the FEMA truck here has really boosted the morale throughout the department,” he continued.
Bertie County EMS is still taking applications, and has received one application since the September meeting.
“We run a pretty good organization,” said Cooper.
“We will continue to brainstorm. Commissioner Ron Wesson has requested a work session. We do take this seriously. I am 100 percent grateful for the FEMA truck,” said Bertie County Chair Tammy Lee.
Bertie County Vice Chair John Trent said he was 100 percent about the county’s EMS program.
“Bertie County moved a direction in 2013 that no other county wanted to do,” he added.
“I am going to do everything possible to help get the EMS department receive some help.” Bertie County Commissioner Ron Roberson added.
Commissioner Wesson requested a work session as soon as possible to work on a solution.
“We are going to move and move quickly,” he added.
The Bertie County Commissioners agreed to have a work session next week to look at some ideas to help with recruitment and retention of EMS employees.
During public comment, Bertie County resident Deborah Tayloe spoke about the importance of EMS in Bertie County, and encouraged the commissioners to help in the situation.
“EMS is crucial to all citizens. I moved here seven years ago, and I knew it was a rural area. I was proud of the EMS system. I know there is limited funding, but public safety in most important. EMS burnout is like playing with fire,” she added.
Cooper told the commissioners that he was born and raised in Bertie County, and it was home.
“I won’t leave you with a sinking ship,” he closed.
No additional action was taken.
