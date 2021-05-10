Detailed Forecast for Bertie County
Today
A chance of showers before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 5pm, then a chance of showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind.
Hazardous Weather Update:
Scattered showers will continue this morning, before the threat of isolated to scattered severe storms increases this afternoon and evening across central and eastern NC.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the eastern half of the state under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe storms.
Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but large hail, frequent lightning, and brief heavy downpours will also be possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in areas east of the Triangle.
Storms will likely develop across western portions of the state around midday and strengthen as they move eastward during the afternoon and evening hours, before exiting the coast later tonight.
Areas along the coast will also see gusty southwesterly winds and a high rip current risk today, especially along south-facing beaches.
Scattered showers and cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the greatest shower activity across southern portions of the state (thunderstorms are not likely). Temperatures will begin to moderate for the second half of the work week, but the chance of scattered showers will remain.