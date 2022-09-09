While Inflation has many Bertie County farmers concerned about the cost of future inputs, this year’s harvest looks to be on track for a strong finish according to Bertie County Extension Agent Edward Godfrey.

“It’s a little early to tell right now on yields, but we hope that most of the crops had a strong finish given the precipitation leading up to the last couple weeks. However, the crops that aren’t about to be harvested could probably use some rain right now,” said Godfrey.

