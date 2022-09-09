...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...
While Inflation has many Bertie County farmers concerned about the cost of future inputs, this year’s harvest looks to be on track for a strong finish according to Bertie County Extension Agent Edward Godfrey.
“It’s a little early to tell right now on yields, but we hope that most of the crops had a strong finish given the precipitation leading up to the last couple weeks. However, the crops that aren’t about to be harvested could probably use some rain right now,” said Godfrey.
There is rain in the forecast for early next week. The drought is one concern farmers face, however, supply chain disruptions are also causing concerns.
Godfrey noticed that during planting and the early part of the season the issues with the supply chain were more prevalent and obvious.
“Farmers are still feeling the effects of those supply chain issues today. There are also some lingering issues that are present in agriculture today, but the community is working through that. Ultimately time will tell the tale,” said Godfrey.
One of the major problems the area’s farmers are realizing is the cost of goods at the grocery store. Soaring prices are not the fault of the farmer and they are not the source seeking profits.
Godfrey elaborated on the topic.
“While inflation is having an effect on the price of all products, when looking at the price increases at the grocery store, for example, there is little direct relationship to the prices the farmer is getting for his/her product,” claimed Godfrey. “However, as we move through harvest and into next year we will need to monitor the impact inflation may have on crop inputs.”
Harvest season is near. This weekend fields of corn began to disappear.
For most commodity crops in Bertie County harvest is either on time or slightly ahead of schedule. According to Godfrey the unusually dry June and July had an impact on crop maturity and longevity.
“For those crops that mature based on a heat unit basis, for example corn or peanuts, those crops are maturing slightly ahead of the normal schedule,” he said. “However, planting this past spring was also a little ahead of schedule for some farmers due to favorable conditions.”
The Bertie County Extension Center will be holding peanut pod maturity clinics (pod blasts) over the next couple of weeks for the peanut growers in the county.
Godfrey is also in the process of rebooting the Extension Master Gardener program in Bertie County and those interested in participating should reach out to Godfrey and the Extension office at 104 Lancaster Avenue in Windsor.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.