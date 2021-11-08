Bertie County is on the move.
The voters of Bertie County will find themselves in a new district for the U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House if maps adopted last week by the N.C. General Assembly withstand court challenges.
New maps were required to be drawn after the 2020 Census, which saw North Carolina’s population grow to the point of adding an additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the U.S. House, Bertie County will move into the second congressional district, but will still be in the same district with current U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield.
The expansive district goes from the Virginia border to the southern portions of Wayne County and from Caswell County in the west all the way to Washington County in the east.
The second district will have Bertie, Hertford, Northampton, Martin, Edgecombe, Nash, Washington, Franklin, Wilson, Greene, Halifax, Warren, Vance, Granville, Person and Caswell counties along with a portion of Wayne County.
Rep. Butterfield has been in a relatively safe Democratic district, but will now be in one that leans only about 51 percent in favor of the incumbent’s party, according to experts.
As for the state senate, Bertie County is currently represented by N.C. Senator Ernestine Byrd Bazemore, a resident of the county. In the new district – Senate District 1 – Bazemore has been drawn into a heavily Republican District.
There is no Republican incumbent since Sen. Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan) – who now represents District 1 — lives in Chowan County, which has been moved to District 2.
Bertie will be joined by Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Tyrrell and Dare counties.
The day after the maps were adopted, State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, announced he will seek the senate seat. Sen. Bazemore has made no announcement about seeking a second term.
Bertie was moved into a new N.C. House district for the third time in as many redistricting proposals. The county has been represented by Democrat Howard J. Hunter III and Republican Ed Goodwin previously.
The county will be in House District 5 along with Martin and Edgecombe counties. Those two counties are currently in a two-county district represented by Edgecombe County Democrat Shelly Willingham.
Rep. Goodwin meanwhile, will be in House District 1 which will now cover Chowan, Perquimans, Currituck, Tyrrell and Washington counties. Rep. Hunter will have Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank and Camden counties in his District 2.
Lawsuits are expected in the next few days to challenge the validity of the districts due to the partisan gerrymandering that is alleged to have been part of the final decision.
The N.C. General Assembly passed the new districts along party lines.