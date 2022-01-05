BEAR GRASS – A Colerain man is behind bars charged with breaking and entering in Martin County.
At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Bear Grass community regarding a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that was in progress.
Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found that the victim had observed the suspect breaking into one of the victim’s vehicles and several neighbors had assisted in detaining the suspect.
During the detention of the suspect, the suspect assaulted the victim.
After a brief struggle with deputies, the suspect was taken into custody.
Through further investigation and additional evidence, it was found that the suspect was connected to numerous motor vehicle break-ins that had occurred since December 2021.
Kirklin McCoy Williams, of 233 Thompson Rd. in Colerain, was charged with first degree burglary, eight counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, six counts of attempted breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny of a firearm, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and assault by strangulation.
Williams is confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.
