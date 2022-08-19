Bertie Family Crest

The original Bertie Family Crest.

WINDSOR - N.C. Governor Roy Cooper should clear his calendar for Nov. 5. He is going to be invited, along with other state and county leaders and every resident, to join the 300 year anniversary celebration of Bertie County.

That was the message Assistant County Manager David Scarborough presented to the Bertie County Board of Commissioners Monday evening as plans for the 300 year Anniversary Celebration are underway.

