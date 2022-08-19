WINDSOR - N.C. Governor Roy Cooper should clear his calendar for Nov. 5. He is going to be invited, along with other state and county leaders and every resident, to join the 300 year anniversary celebration of Bertie County.
That was the message Assistant County Manager David Scarborough presented to the Bertie County Board of Commissioners Monday evening as plans for the 300 year Anniversary Celebration are underway.
Scarborough reported the 300 year anniversary planning committee had their first meeting and tentatively decided Saturday, Nov. 5, was the best day to celebrate Bertie’s 1722 change in status from precinct to county.
“We developed the committee from all of the Bertie County department heads and wanted to device a plan and establish a date before contacting the cities and other municipalities regarding participation,” Scarborough said.
In his presentation, Scarborough suggested the event be held on Granville Street in Windsor, claiming the committee had also considered Hope Plantation, and the Roanoke/Cashie River Center as possible other event locations but chose Granville St. over the others.
While Scarborough contacted Windsor officials regarding the possibility of a Granville St. event he had not invited committee participation from other county leaders but has plans to do so.
“While this is a county event, I think you should invite other towns and municipalities to participate and we should also ask the communities to assist with the funding,” said Commissioner Ron Wesson, adding, “This is a county wide event and everyone should be included.”
The theme of the event is “300 Years Past, Present and Future,” and will highlight the different periods of Bertie County heritage.
The committee plans to invite other towns and neighboring counties that were once part of Bertie County to participate in the celebration.
Bertie County is one of the largest counties in North Carolina, spanning 741 square miles. It was originally part of Albemarle County, established in 1660. In 1670, Chowan County, including Bertie Precinct, was cut from Albemarle County.
Bertie Precinct was given status of county in 1722 when it separated from Chowan County. Initially, Bertie County was comprised of present Bertie County, Tyrrell County, Edgecombe County, Northampton County and Hertford County. By 1780, Bertie County had been divided to resemble its current shape.
“We are very excited about the celebration. We know we’ll have a great turnout. We have scheduled Sunday, Nov. 6, as a rain date,” Scarborough said in closing.
The Commissioners gave approval of the date and location for the event and suggested that Scarborough invite not only the governor, but other state leaders to join in on the gala celebration.
So Bertie residents should mark those calendars: A 300 year Anniversary Party, Nov. 5.