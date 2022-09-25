It’s time to revisit the Nickels for Know How referendum.
This year’s vote will be held Nov. 17 at three Bertie County polling places: Bertie Cooperative Extension Office, Nutrien Ag and Powell & Stokes.
Every six years farmers, feed and fertilizer producers have the opportunity to vote on continuing a yearly self-assessment program.
“The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years,” explained Bertie County Extension Director Billy Barrow.
Created after World War II the program was developed to support crop research while improving agricultural production and methodology. Created through Legislative action it offers farmers the opportunity to participate and promote agricultural research.
To accomplish this, farmers vote every six years to assess themselves.
This year a 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is fifteen cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.
“The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and then allocated by the N.C. Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc.’s 148 volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at N.C. State University benefitting agriculture in North Carolina,” said Barrow
This year’s polling places are Bertie Cooperative Extension Office, located at 104 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor; Nutrien Ag, which is located 710 N.C. 42 in Colerain; and Powell & Stokes, at 217 U.S. 13in Windsor.
For more information on the referendum contact: County Extension office at 252-794-5317.
