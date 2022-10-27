The latest Bertie County Schools district grant is electrifying.
The district has been awarded a $501,108 grant from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The Grant includes $411,558 for an electric school bus and $89,550 to install the charging infrastructure to keep that bus running.
“As a school district, we are always about the business of continuous improvement. Students’ traditional mode of transportation, diesel school buses, is a big emitter of pollutants,” said Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood. “This one effort of obtaining an electric school bus will help to mitigate the negative effects of greenhouse gas emissions.”
Electric buses reduce emissions by 100 percent; this bus accounts for a reduction in nitrogen oxide emission of 1.04 tons.
In April, 2017, a U.S. court approved the third partial settlement addressing civil penalties in the Volkswagen case.These settlements resolved allegations that Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act by the sale of approximately 590,000 model year 2009 to 2016 diesel motor vehicles equipped with “defeat devices.”
The EPA alleged that these vehicles were equipped with defeat devices in the form of computer software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests.
More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program is being distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
The new zero-emission and low-emission school buses are replacing some of the diesel buses in the state, including some older than 30 years that emit more than 20 times the nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter of today’s clean buses, according to the Governor’s office.
“This will improve the quality of life for future generations. Oftentimes, it is marginalized communities that always suffer the worst from the negative effects of environmental pollution”, said Smallwood. “So we are excited that our community will have an opportunity to lead the way of preserving our earth and hopefully save lives. I am very thankful for our transportation director, Mr. Wesley Dudley, for his leadership in securing this opportunity for Bertie County Schools.”
The state’s governor was excited about the announcement as well.
“Today is a good day for the health and pocketbooks of North Carolinians as we continue on our path to clean transportation,” said Governor Roy Cooper., adding, ”Transitioning to cleaner school buses reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowers costs to our schools, creates great manufacturing jobs and reduces pollution in our poorer communities.”
The new buses will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 126 tons over their lifetimes combined. NOx leads to the formation of ground-level ozone, which in turn aggravates asthma and can cause breathing trouble in young children and older adults. The small particles that make up particulate matter are linked to heart and lung conditions.
The grant recipients include public schools, charter schools and a tribal school in 84 counties. Most of the buses, 130, will be placed in rural counties.
As the clean school buses are ordered and delivered, the old school buses will be destroyed, ensuring they no longer pollute the air in communities near schools.
The School Bus Program is the largest grant program in Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program, which covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. The state is awarding the funds through grants and rebates to support the replacement of old diesel vehicles with clean alternatives and the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state.