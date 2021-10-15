WINDSOR - For the second week in a row, there have been 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in the Albemarle Regional Health Services district, including two in Bertie County.
Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) issued its current regional COVID-19 update on Friday, Oct. 8. The updates are released on Friday each week, showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks. The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
According to the report, there have been 2,386 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 2,306 of those cases considered recovered. There were 29 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 51 deaths due to the virus. Bertie County had two new reported deaths in the last week. One individual was in the 25-49 year old range, and the other individual was over the age of 65.
This is an increase of 22 new positive cases in the last week.
The ARHS reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths within the region.
Aside from the Bertie County deaths, Currituck County reported one new death related to COVID-19. The individual was over the age of 65. Perquimans County reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. Two individuals were in the 50-64 years of age range, and the third individual was in the over the age of 65 age range.
Pasquotank County reported four new deaths. Two individuals was in the 50-64 years of age range and the other two individuals were over the age of 65.
None of the deaths were affiliated with a long-term care facility outbreak.
“We extend our deepest sympathies and are extremely saddened by the loss of 10 additional members of our community this week. Our heart goes out to their family and friends. We are seeing younger and younger populations suffer from this virus. If you have not received your vaccine yet, please make your appointment as soon as possible,” said ARHS Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA.
According to the Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 112 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since school started on Monday, Aug. 23.
During the first week of school (Aug. 23-27), there were 11 cases of COVID-19 and during the second week of school (Aug. 30 – Sept. 3) there were 21 additional cases The third week of school (Sept. 6-10), there were 16 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fourth week (Sept. 13-17), there were 18 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fifth week of school (Sept. 20-24), there were 21 positive COVID-19 cases, and during the sixth week (Sept. 27 – Oct. 1) there were 11 positive cases.
Last week (Oct. 4 – 8), there were 14 positive cases throughout the school district.
Bertie County Schools does not separate the numbers of cases into staff and student categories. They also do not list how many students are on active quarantine.
For the current week (Oct. 11 – 15), there have been no cases reported in the school district.
There are currently six active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region, including one in Bertie County.
Bertie-Martin Regional Jail had three staff positive confirmed cases.
Brian Center- Hertford has had three staff members test positive. The Currituck Health and Rehab has had four residents and two staff members with positive COVID-19 tests.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehab has had 10 staff members and 29 residents test positive.
Heritage Care has had three staff members and 16 residents test positive. Waterbrooke has had five staff members and three residents test positive.
The outbreak at Citadel of Elizabeth City has been resolved.
There have been 5,701 first dose vaccinations and 5,485 second dose vaccinations administered in the county. There have been 26 booster doses administered.
“This week ARHS hosted two Pfizer booster dose clinics in Pasquotank and Currituck counties and I would like to thank our staff and partners for their endeavors. We had a great turnout at both events. Appointments for Pfizer booster doses will continue to be offered at each of our health department locations,” said Betts.
ARHS is continuing to ask the community citizens to be mindful of practicing preventative and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Betts asks citizens to remember the following precautions:
• avoid close contact with people who are sick;
• avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
• stay home when sick;
• cover mouth or sneeze in a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
• wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty;
• practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact;
• wear a cloth face coving in public; and
• get vaccinated.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
ARHS is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. Testing is typically available from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Times and days my change, so citizens should call or check the website prior to going to the site.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are 12 years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
