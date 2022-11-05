Bertie County community leaders, law enforcement experts, parents, students and concerned community residents will be coming together Thursday, Nov. 10, to participate in a comprehensive community initiative focused on anti-gang and gun violence.
While the most recent analysis of North Carolina GangNET Data, published in 2013, listed Bertie County as having ‘No Gangs,’ the planned event is focused on proactive discussions, focusing on gang awareness, parental guidance, mental health support along with designing and implementing a positive intervention plan.
Gun violence in schools across the country is increasing daily, however, Bertie County schools have not experienced an incident in recent years.
The public forum is sponsored by the Bertie County Schools Board of Education and Bertie County Schools, along with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and everyone in the community is invited to attend. Attendees do not have to have a child in Bertie County Schools to assist in preventing gang and gun violence.
“In light of the ongoing gang violence and threats to safety that we now endure in our schools, local leaders in Bertie County are initiating a discussion about responses, issues and behaviors that tend to lead to gang behavior in our schools and community,” states the event announcement.
School officials realize there are issues with gangs and gang affiliation in the community and believe taking a proactive approach to these situations will prevent what happens in the community from spilling over into the schools.
Community and law enforcement leaders realize schools are impacted by issues in the community, and addressing these topics will highlight the issues. Despite best efforts and practices, officials understand educators cannot solve these problems without enlisting the help of the entire community.
Addressing issues before they become problems is part of the strategy of the meeting. Working with the local community, engaging city leaders and clergy officials while partnering with social service agencies and addressing gang-related issues at multiple levels is all part of the strategic plan.
“Together, we will collaborate and make strategic strides that will not only bridge the gap between the schools and the community, but will also help move this district in a consistently positive direction. Please accept our open invitation and prepare to attend,” said Superintendent of Bertie County Schools Dr. Otis Smallwood.
A boxed dinner will be provided for attendees. If one needs additional information, he or she may contact Janice Ricks at 252-794-6017 or email jricks@bertie.k12.nc.us.
Bertie County’s “Comprehensive Community Initiative Around Anti-Gangs and Gun Violence” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Bertie High School’s Auditorium, which is located at 716 U.S. 13 North in Windsor. The community is urged to attend.