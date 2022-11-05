Bertie County community leaders, law enforcement experts, parents, students and concerned community residents will be coming together Thursday, Nov. 10, to participate in a comprehensive community initiative focused on anti-gang and gun violence.

While the most recent analysis of North Carolina GangNET Data, published in 2013, listed Bertie County as having ‘No Gangs,’ the planned event is focused on proactive discussions, focusing on gang awareness, parental guidance, mental health support along with designing and implementing a positive intervention plan.

