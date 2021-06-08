Detailed Forecast for Bertie County
Today
A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
From Bertie County Emergency Management:
Good Morning,
Hot and humid conditions will remain over the region through the week. The potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon/evening will transition into numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday as a frontal boundary impacts the region. While confidence is low, the potential for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain through the weekend.
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening across NC. Widespread severe weather is not expected but an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out Tuesday. The main concern with any thunderstorm development will be periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding, especially for low-lying and poorly drained areas.
- Portions of NC have been placed under a Marginal Risk for Flash Flooding for much of the week: southeastern NC Tuesday, much of eastern NC and northern portions of central NC Wednesday, and nearly all of the state Thursday.
- A Flood Warning remains in effect for Contentnea Creek near Hookerton impacting Greene, Pitt, and Lenoir Counties. Minor river flooding is ongoing but conditions are forecast to fall below Minor Flood Stage by Saturday.
- The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring an area of interest over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. An area of low pressure is expected to develop by Wednesday or Thursday, with gradual development possible by late this week. This system has a 30% chance of formation over the next 5 days.