WINDSOR – Bertie and surrounding counties are showing a COVID-19 positive case count of less than 100 in each county.
Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) issued its current regional COVID-19 update on Friday, Sept. 24. The updates are released on Friday each week, showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases and facility outbreaks. The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
According to the report, there have been 2,012 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the county, with 1,882 of those cases considered recovered. There were 83 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 48 deaths due to the virus.
The ARHS reported one new COVID-19 related death within the region. The death related to COVID-19 was a Pasquotank County resident. The individual was in the 50 to 64 years of age range. The death was not affiliated with a long-term care facility outbreak.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older, is another milestone as we continue to navigate the pandemic. As the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the required high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality,” said ARHS Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA.
“We hope that t he full approval of this vaccine will provide additional confidence to those who have not received their vaccine yet. Vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death even again the widely circulating Delta variant, as our region and state continues to see a rapid increase in cases,” he added.
According to the Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 87 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since school started on Monday, Aug. 23.
During the first week of school (Aug. 23-27), there were 11 cases of COVID-19 and during the second week of school (Aug. 30 – Sept. 3) there were 21 additional cases The third week of school (Sept. 6-10), there were 16 total COVID-19 positive cases. During the fourth week (Sept. 13-17), there were 18 total COVID-19 positive cases.
Last week (Sept. 20-24), there were 21 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been no reported cases this week (Sept. 20-24.)
Bertie County Schools does not separate the numbers of cases into staff and student categories. They also do not list how many students are on active quarantine.
There are currently three active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region. None of the outbreaks are in Bertie County..
The number of outbreaks decreased by six over the last week, including the outbreak at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail. The outbreaks were resolved.
Elizabeth City Health and Rehab has had three staff members and four residents test positive.
Edenton House has had three staff and one resident COVID-19 positive cases.
Gates House has had one staff member and two residents test positive.
“We continue to see our case counts increase at levels similar if not exceeding the first wave. As you will see in our surveillance report, there is a definite shift in the age ranges of those impacted in this wave and we are seeing first-hand our regional data how vaccinated individuals have a much higher level of protection. Over 70 percent of all new cases are in individuals 49 years of age and younger. The time to vaccinate is now,” said Betts.
There have been 5,625 first dose vaccinations and 5,318 second dose vaccinations administered in the county.
ARHS is continuing to ask the community citizens to be mindful of practicing preventative and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Betts asks citizens to remember the following precautions:
• avoid close contact with people who are sick;
• avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
• stay home when sick;
• cover mouth or sneeze in a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
• wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty;
• practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact;
• wear a cloth face coving in public; and
• get vaccinated.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
ARHS is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. Testing is typically available from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Times and days my change, call or check the website prior to going to the site.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of our local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are 12 years old and older.
Appointments for third dose vaccines in the eight county region are also being accepted.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.