LEWISTON WOODVILLE – A Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an automobile accident while responding to a call here Thursday night.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the deputy – whose name has not been released at this time – is recovering at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. While the sheriff said the injuries do not appear life-threatening, surgery was planned for today.
According to Sheriff Holley, the deputy received a call and made a u-turn on N.C. 308 to respond at approximately 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. When he made the turn, the car ran off the right-hand side of the road.
“With the way it has rained, it was very wet and he was not able to get the car back on the road, and the car struck a tree and caught on fire,” Sheriff Holley said.
Thankfully, there were people in a car behind the deputy who saw the accident and were able to help remove him from the vehicle before the fire caused further injury.
“Those people are heroes in my book,” Sheriff Holley said. “I’m so thankful for the way were able to help him.”
Sheriff Holley said the people in the car were able to remove the deputy and get him to safety.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, according to the sheriff.