Although the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) eyes were opened on April 18, when they received a “concern about a Child Welfare case open to Bertie County Department of Social Services,” they are closed mouthed regarding where responsibilities lie for making sure policy procedures and best practices were followed at Bertie County DSS.

Case reviews were conducted in December 2021 and as recent as February by DHHS representatives without alarm. A review of the December 2021 report found affirmations that procedures were being followed.

