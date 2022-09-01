Although the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) eyes were opened on April 18, when they received a “concern about a Child Welfare case open to Bertie County Department of Social Services,” they are closed mouthed regarding where responsibilities lie for making sure policy procedures and best practices were followed at Bertie County DSS.
Case reviews were conducted in December 2021 and as recent as February by DHHS representatives without alarm. A review of the December 2021 report found affirmations that procedures were being followed.
DHHS Regional Child Welfare Consultant Leslie Amyette, who submitted the report, did not mention any alarming shortcomings in departmental policies or procedures that needed immediate attention.
In one section of the report, headlined “County Time” there were three categories of discussion: What’s Going Well; Worries; and What Needs to Happen.
The “What’s Going Well” section received the most attention. According to the report, “SWS, (social worker supervisor), is finding the SW (social worker) to be completing more consistent and thorough assessments. The newest SW in PPS is still learning and the new SW in CPS Assessments is just getting started on her own. The county has been able to meet the holiday needs of the families they serve.”
And while Amyette did note in her report there “was a complaint filed and that V. Johnson would follow up with that complaint ‘when and if needed,’ there were no other concerns that ‘worried’ her.
Also, in the “Review of Records” section of the December, 2021 report, there were three areas of review: Intake/Screen Out; Intake/Assessment; CPS in Home. The review process is a sampling of case reports.
For the December 2021 department review, four cases were analyzed. One in the Intake/Screen Out section, One on the CPS in Home Section and two in the Intake/Assessment section.
According to Amyette’s report, she claimed everything was working well and “appropriate” for Intake/Screen Out.
For the Intake/Assessment section, two cases were reviewed. According to Amyette’s report the for that section procedures looked good. “Intake appropriate, narrative strong, POSC well written, case decision appropriate.” Amyette went on to write, “Needs specific action on TPSA, (Temporary Parent Safety Agreement), while continuing to make improvements with training and feedback”.
Amyette’s observation of the Child Protective Services (CPS) Home section is most telling. After reviewing one case, Amyette offered this assessment, “FSA (Family Services Agreement), goals and behavior are well written and connected to safety behavior and impact on children. Contacts made according to policy. Narrative is clear and focused on behavior and changes and safety. Amyette also claimed there were “No worries” connected to this record review.
In a May 13, letter addressed to Bertie County officials, from DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, the county was put on notice that the “NCDHHS would assume temporary direct operation of child welfare services in Bertie County on Monday, May 16, 2022.”
The move came after the DHHS team discovered that the DSS records were void of documentation to determine if appropriate actions were taken by Bertie County to provide Child Protective services in accordance with law, rule and policy.
In a statement from the DHHS after a full review of all Bertie County Child Welfare cases the department identified significant concerns regarding compliance and practice.
In the letter the following concerns were identified in the record review: ‘Safety, two level decision making is not occurring at the Director/Social Work Supervisor level nor at the Social Work Supervisor/Social Worker level. Thorough assessments are not occurring throughout child welfare. There is significant lack of documentation in case records resulting in a poor history of actions/concerns in open, substantiated, and closed cases. There is a breakdown in supervision along with a lack of oversight of Child Welfare practice at all levels within the County agency.
The Social Work Supervisor is focused on working cases instead of managing and coaching and there is no coaching on critical thinking and case decision making.”
The report went on to cite a lack of communication and collaboration between the Social Work Supervisor and the Director which “resulted in lack of accountability and consistent practice in the administration of child welfare services.”
The report did show there was adequate staff capacity and there were no staff vacancies at the time of the report. Caseload averages show the county had sufficient resources to accomplish the Child Welfare work timely and thoroughly.
DHHS officials did not have an answer as to how an entire department can fall into disarray so quickly. In a statement, DHHS said: “Bertie County Department of Social Services staff and leadership, as well as Bertie County leadership, all share our mission to better protect and serve children involved in the local child welfare system.”
Bertie County Social Service Director Cindy Perry resigned abruptly on June 24 in light
of a June 30 scheduled pre-dismissal conference addressing the possible unlawful signing of
Social Service custody orders by the director. Supervisor Abi Johnson, also resigned.
Currently, the Bertie County Department of Social Services is under the direction of Interim Bertie County Director of Social Services is Jack Jones. The Department of Social Services board is currently in the process of hiring a new director.