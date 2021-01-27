Detailed Forecast for Bertie County
Today
A chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain before 2am, then rain and snow between 2am and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Patchy fog before 8pm. Low around 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday
Snow likely, possibly mixing with rain after 9am, then gradually ending. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. North wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.