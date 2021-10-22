WINDSOR - An emergency services staffing shortage is nationwide, but also hitting close to home.
Bertie County Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper gave the Bertie County Commissioners an update on staffing shortages Monday.
“Staffing shortage is a national and a statewide problem,” said Cooper.
According to Cooper, the EMS department typically runs four shifts- A, B, C and D shifts. Each shift works 24 hours then are off for 72 hours before they return for another 24 hour shift.
Bertie County Emergency Services is currently down an entire shift, and the time is being filled with overtime from other employees.
“The department is running into a deficit. We are currently running with a 32 percent shortage in staff. We have had several meetings to see what we can change to limit the impact on the citizens,” said Cooper.
Under normal operating procedures, there would be four ambulances and one quick response vehicle in service during each shift.
Due to the current employee shortage, administrative staff will be put on a truck during the day to run calls. This caused concerns for Cooper because without the staff in the office during the day, some of the office duties will be delayed.
“Forty-eight hours on a truck can be hard on anyone. It will take me (Cooper), our finance personnel and the office administrator out of the office on a truck,” said Cooper.
The department is currently short 10 employees short.
“We are currently at a $238,000 deficit, and the deficit could be $299,000 if others leave, We don’t want to have a reduction in service, but it will be a hinderance in call response time. A call that may take 10 to 15 minutes could take 35 to 45 minutes,” said Cooper.
One of the possible reasons of the openings in Bertie County is the pay difference between Bertie and the surrounding counties. Paramedics in Bertie County make $17.55 an hour, while in surrounding counties paramedics are making $18 to $19 an hour. Other counties are also paying 100 percent of benefits.
Cooper suggested salary adjustments could help solve the problem.
Bertie County Chair Commission Tammy Lee said she had concerns about across the board raises.
“With the current budget status, I would prefer to wait and see what the next audit report shows in November. My concern is if we raise the salaries then other counties will raise the salaries too. Those who come back may want to jump ship again,” she added.
“Bonuses are attractive and less costly to the county than raises,” Bertie County Commissioner Ronald Wesson.
“Each county has openings so everyone is looking at the dollar amount. People come here with a car payment and rent. They need a pay check,” Cooper replied.
A suggestion was made that the county could give the option to give an additional three percent into an individual’s paycheck instead of it going towards retirement.
“Bonuses puts money into pockets right now,” said Wesson.
“Would the bonuses be for new hires or to retain current employees?” asked Bertie Vice Chairman John Trent.
“Bonuses should be for new hires,” answered Wesson.
Chair Lee asked if the funds received to the county for COVID-19 could be used?
“Bonuses may be a quick fix, but it will not solve the problem,” said Cooper.
“You know this better than we do. If you were sitting here what would you do?” Commissioner Greg Atkins asked Cooper.
“I would be competitive,” answered Cooper.
Currently Bertie County EMS needs three full-time paramedics and five full-time EMTs.
“How many paramedics are there on the non-transport side?” asked Lee.
“There are none. I had one that just finished school that transferred to the transport side,” Cooper replied.
“If we could wait and see what the audit shows or the next budget we could possibly go from $2 to $4 an hour behind,” said Lee.
“When we started losing people about a month ago, we started digging into this. My problem is if I put them on a truck for 48 hours people are going to get burnt out, get injured or injury someone else,” Cooper added.
Commissioner Ron Roberson said he noticed the jail did an incentive to get people on board.
“I think incentives will be a good thing, and look at cuts in next year’s budget,” Roberson added.
“I think we need to research what can be done,” Trent continued.
“When I came here in 2013, I told you failure was not an option. This is still the plan. If I have to get on a truck and work myself, I will,” said Cooper.
“Could we use the National Guard? We would have to talk to the governor and see if it is an option,” said Lee.
“We can file for a waiver to allow non-certified individuals to driver the ambulances. We could use part-time people or off-duty deputies but we would have to pay time-and-a-half,”said Cooper.
“I think our top priority should be retention, to stop the bleeding. I think this should be researched with the county manager about what can be done with the three percent,” Trent closed.
No action was taken.
