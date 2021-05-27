Volunteer fire departments across Bertie County received the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund Grant.
Ten out of the 12 volunteer fire departments in the county received grants from the Office of State Fire Marshall, totaling of $198,368. The grant will go towards helping the fire department purchase the equipment that they need in order to properly serve the citizens of the county in case of an emergency.
“It’s my honor and privilege to provide these grants to our volunteer fire departments across the state. Many of these departments lack the resources to purchase the equipment necessary to help keep our citizens safe. These funds are designed to do just that.” said Mike Causey, State Fire Marshal
In order for the fire departments to apply for the grant they have to price the equipment they would like to purchase with the grant. Once they do that they then have to total up the final cost and submitting a list of the different pieces of equipment they plan to purchase with the money.
Each fire department excluding, Windsor, has to meet 25 percent of the grant. Windsor, has to meet 50 percent of the grant, and the state will pay the other 50 percent.
Each fire department plans to use the money for different types of equipment in order to help them better serve the county citizens.
Askewville Fire Chief Daniel Mizelle said, his department plans to purchase and equipment truck with a Cascade System.
“The grant was very important.”, he added.
Blue Jay Fire Chief Robert Cherry said, Blue Jay plans to use the grant money for training equipment, a projector screen, forest type equipment like a rake and shovel. They also plan to purchase truck equipment nozzles, pagers, flash lights and turn out gear.
“The grant helps us to be able to service the citizens of the county and without it they would not be able to,” Chief Cherry continued.
Kelford Fire Department Chief Gary Scott advised they are planning to use the grant money to purchase a telescopic tool used for extraction, turn out gear, VHF radios,
different tools for the trucks that can be used for forcible entry, etc and chain saw with chain chaps.
Chief Scott called the grant “Important for the safety of the community.”
Merry Hill/Midway Fire department plans to use the grant money to purchase a back up generator for their station, to update their viper communication system along with buying some five inch fire hoses.
Chief Jody Sary said “If it was not for the grant the fire department would not be purchasing the equipment. Over the past six years they have received thirty thousand dollars each year except for one year.”
They will spend $10,000 and be able to put $40,000 worth of equipment in the building.
Powellsville Fire Department Chief David Powell stated that the fire department plans to use the grant money to purchase battery operated Hearse tools, five pagers, turn out gear along with 10-20 five gallon buckets of foam to dispose of kerosene and gasoline.
Chief Powell said that the grant is important because it is the “only way the fire department is in business.”
“Almost everything the fire department purchases with any value as far as equipment is purchased off of the money they receive from the grant. It is very helpful for them as a small volunteer fire department,” He added.
The Windsor Fire Department plans to use the grant money for breathing apparatuses, for example air packs, personal protective equipment, thermal imaging camera and automated external defibrillator.
Chief Josh Kilpatrick stated the grant is “Extremely important for everybody to receive, especially when it comes to buying PPE for the fire fighters, which the state is more willing to give towards.”
To outfit a fire fighter in just the basic PPE it cost between $2,500 to $3,000. The air packs that are worn by the fire fighters cost about $8,000 to $9,000. Equipment that is used for fire fighter purposes has become expensive over the years and receiving the grant has allowed them to be ale to afford the equipment for them to operate.
He stated, “With cancer on the rise, protecting everyone from the carcinogens is very important.”
The local volunteer fire departments members are thankful for the grant that they have received from the state. Without this grant it would be hard for the to operate at their current level of service.
This grant also helps lower the fire insurance rates for the county. Without this state grant a lot of our smaller volunteer fire departments would not be able to operate at the expense that is cost today.
The remaining fire departments that received the grant includes: Colerain Fire Department $15,343, Lewiston Woodville Fire Department $8,210, Perrytown Fire Department $23,181 and Roxobol Fire Department $11,853.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.