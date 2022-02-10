WINDSOR - Ten volunteer fire departments across Bertie County received grants.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey distributed $5,000 grant checks to 10 local volunteer fire departments.
Askewville, Aulander, Blue Jay, Colerain, Kelford, Lewiston Woodville, Merryhill-Midway, Perrytown, Powellsville and Roxobel Volunteer Fire Departments received its checks during a presentation at the Windsor Fire Department Tuesday morning.
Causey distributed grants checks totaling $145,000 to 29 volunteer fire departments when he travelled to Halifax, Northampton, Hertford and Gates counties on Monday, Feb. 7 and Bertie, Washington and Hyde counties on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The grants are a result of a $500,000 contribution made by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to help firefighters in North Carolina.
Half of the contribution will be distributed in $5,000 grants to the 50 North Carolina volunteer fire departments that received the least amount of funding from local governments.
The remaining $250,000 will go toward mental health education and treatment programs for North Carolina firefighters.
Causey welcomed everyone to the check presentation.
“I would like to welcome everyone to this event, and I am happy to see our volunteer fire departments receive this funding. These firefighters all help protect the citizens of Bertie County,” said Bertie County Commissioner Tammy Lee.
Bertie County Commissioner Ron Roberson expressed his gratitude to each of the departments for their services to the county. Roberson, a former volunteer fireman, said he knew the hard work involved in protecting citizens and property throughout the county, and the struggles of keeping each of the departments funded.
“I am thankful for this support for our fire departments. They all work together as one big team to protect our county,” said Bertie County Vice Chair Ron Wesson.
Each department fire chief was presented a $5,000 check to help with expenses in running the department.
Commissioner Causey encouraged each fire chief and county government officials to continue to apply for upcoming funds coming available to fire departments across the state.