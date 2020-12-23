The readers have been clamoring for it.
And, the Bertie Ledger-Advance and Adams Publishing Group have responded.
This morning, www.BertieLedgerAdvance.com went live to the public, complete with all the latest news, sports, obituaries and our local columnists. For now, our readers will be able to access news and sports for the past six months on the site, dating back to July 1.
“We are beyond excited to offer our subscribers a website that will work hand-in-hand with our print edition of the Bertie Ledger-Advance,” BLA Publisher Kyle Stephens said. “I think our readers will enjoy the convenience of getting news faster via the website, but still having the same service from their hometown newspaper.”
The Bertie Ledger-Advance staff will work to update the website regularly with news, opinion and sports content. Breaking news will go live on the website as soon as the staff has information.
“When I came to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the first question I was asked is when we would get a website,” BLA Editor Thadd White said. “It has taken some time, but we did it right. When Adams Publishing Group purchased this newspaper, Mark Adams himself gave a commitment to our staff that we would have a website and he kept his word not only to our staff, but to our readers.”
The website is available from now until Jan. 21 when the free preview will end and it will be available to subscribers only. During that free preview time, subscribers will be able to set up their accounts and those wishing to subscribe will have the opportunity.
In addition to the news content, there is built-in advertising locations for all of the Bertie County advertisers and those in the surrounding communities. Any advertiser that likes the thought of advertising can contact Kelly Ayscue at kayscue@rmtelegram.com.
In addition to news and advertising, special sections from throughout The Daily Advance region will be available to readers of www.BertieLedgerAdvance.com. Those sections will include the popular regional magazine Eastern North Carolina Living.
“We encourage all of our readers to log on to the website and check it out,” APG Regional Vice President Robin Quillon said. “We think you’ll be pleased with how the website mirrors our publications.”
Those with questions about their subscription or how to log on to the website once the free preview is over should call 252-329-9505.