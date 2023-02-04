Readers will soon have the opportunity to pick up a Saturday morning newspaper and spend the weekend perusing the latest news in Bertie County.
Effective next week, the Bertie Ledger-Advance will be delivered on Saturday mornings, allowing for the latest news and sports coverage for events in the county.
“We are excited about the change to Saturday,” Group Editor Thadd White said. “It gives us the opportunity to get the latest news in each week’s edition. We will have more flexibility with getting the latest meeting coverage, as well as more recent sports and features.”
The change comes as part of an overall re-evaluating of publications under the Adams Publishing Group Eastern Carolina umbrella.
“It is always first and foremost in our minds to see how to best provide the latest news coverage to our communities,” Bertie Ledger-Advance Publisher Kyle Stephens said. “As Adams Publishing Group continues to grow and offer additional services, the move to Saturday will enable us to both meet those new needs and provide better coverage to the people of Bertie County.”
There are several benefits to the change in publication dates. Currently, the Thursday publication schedule doesn’t allow for the latest coverage of government meetings in Bertie County, including the commissioners, school board and town councils.
The results of county and town elections, which are held on Tuesdays, can’t be reported timely in the printed edition with the current print deadlines. It is oftentimes difficult to provide the latest sports coverage as well.
All of that will change with Saturday publication of the newspaper.
Subscribers of course can continue to catch up on the latest news and sports by visiting our website, bertieledgeradvance.com.
Currently, deadlines for all submitted copy will remain the same. This will be reviewed over the course of the first month of the publication change.
The move will take place effective Saturday, Feb. 11 when the first new edition will arrive in the mailboxes of subscribers. This means there will be no Thursday edition on Feb. 9. The final Thursday edition of the Bertie Ledger-Advance will be today’s.
“Over the course of 125 years of publications, the Bertie Ledger-Advance and its predecessors – the Windsor Ledger and Aulander Advance – have been published just about every day of the week,” White said. “We believe that Saturday is going to be the best for our readers and give us the opportunity to provide the most recent news and sports coverage.
“We look forward to you receiving your first Saturday publication,” he continued. “We think you’ll enjoy having a weekend publication to read and enjoy at your leisure.”