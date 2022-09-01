The Bertie Ledger-Advance received a trio of N.C. Press Association Awards recently.
Andre’ Alfred won a pair of photography awards in the contest year, which stretched from October 2020 through March of 2022 due to COVID-19. In addition, the staff was awarded for Eastern North Carolina Living magazine, which is produced in Windsor and Williamston.
Alfred, who earned an award in sports and another in news photography, was entering for the first time as a staff member for the Bertie Ledger-Advance.
His photo of Bertie High School basketball earned second place honors, while his photo of a wreck that took place in downtown Windsor earned third place honors in the General News category.
“It is always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Alfred said. “To win awards in two categories is an honor for which I am grateful. I am happy to spend my days catching the memories of our student-athletes and any other event in our county.”
Alfred’s work in both news and sports has made the Bertie Ledger-Advance better, according to the newspaper’s editor.
“One of the reasons we brought Andre’ on board was his excellence in photography,” said Group Editor Thadd White. “He is has been a wonderful addition to our staff and his photography is second to none.”
In addition to Alfred’s work, the entire staff was awarded third place for division for magazines.
“We are proud of Eastern North Carolina Living,” White said. “It is the only magazine that focuses on the northeastern part of our state and we are happy to produce stories about people from Hyde County to Wilson County and everywhere in between.”
Kyle Stephens, Publisher of both the Bertie Ledger-Advance and Eastern North Carolina Living, said he was pleased with the honors.
“Our staff works very hard producing not only a community newspaper for Bertie County, but a magazine of which we are incredibly proud,” he said. “My commendations to the staff for a job well done.”
Other Adams Publishing Group newspapers earning honors included The Enterprise, the Perquimans Weekly, The Daily Advance, The Daily Reflector, the Duplin Times and the Rocky Mount Telegram.