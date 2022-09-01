King Street Wreck winner

This photo by Andre’ Alfred was one of the winners in the recent N.C. Press Association Award contest.

 Andre’ Alfred/Bertie Ledger-Advance

The Bertie Ledger-Advance received a trio of N.C. Press Association Awards recently.

Andre’ Alfred won a pair of photography awards in the contest year, which stretched from October 2020 through March of 2022 due to COVID-19. In addition, the staff was awarded for Eastern North Carolina Living magazine, which is produced in Windsor and Williamston.