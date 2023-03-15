...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt and rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, and Pamlico
Sound.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger From Late Morning Through Early Wednesday
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected Wednesday. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph during the afternoon. Slightly
warmer temperatures and lower dew points result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 30 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late morning through early
Wednesday evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
The Bertie County Commissioners had a rare opportunity Monday evening to discuss county transportation planning needs with Natasha Henderson of the North Carolina Transportation Planning Division.
Henderson was at the county meeting to discuss processes and procedures on what a Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) actually is.
“A CTP It is a long range needs based plan. We’re looking at the future transportation system needs for Bertie County. We’re looking at highway needs, bicycle and pedestrian and also public transportation and rail needs,” explained Henderson. “We’re going to work with everybody involved with all the municipalities, with Bertie County, with the Peanut Belt Planning Organization, the public and community stakeholders.”
The project is currently in the information gathering stage and will be a collaborative effort. The division is reviewing statewide transportation improvement programs.
“We’re going to look at local land development and land use plans, local transportation plans, as well as statewide transportation plans and then local and statewide bike and pedestrian transit plans.”
The entire process usually takes about 12-18 months, according to Henderson including a review of the previous plan completed in 2010.
“So this is a needs based plan,” Henderson said. “We’re looking at needs based on some kind of analysis or data. So we’ll be working on that and then we’re going to come up with recommendations for solutions for those problems.
“Some of the things that we’re looking at that haven’t been previously in CTP studies are areas of flooding and how we can’t add resiliency to some of the roadways,” she added.
When Henderson asked the commissioners if they had any questions or comments after her Comprehensive Transportation Plan presentation she probably didn’t realize the Bertie Beach Project was in her reach.
Commissioner John Trent introduced the Bertie Beach project stating the county’s commitment to a project of this size is not only good for Bertie County, but for Eastern North Carolina.
“This is happening. We just picked up a half million dollar Part F grant today, and we’ve got another two and half million dollars coming to us in other grants. And, we’re also putting money in, but we need the help of the D.O.T. to make this even a better project,” said Commissioner Trent.
Trent was referring to the Tall Glass of Water Project (TGOW), commonly known as Bertie Beach, that is quickly taking on a new life. Currently under construction, the facility, once all phases are completed with offer primitive camping, RV Hook Up for about 50 RV’s, a kayak storage shed, trails, bathrooms and other amenities. There is also a golf course renovation project less than 1,000 yards away, adding golf to a recreational area rich with natural beauty.
A turning lane, which had been previously discussed along with a nearby rest stop were two items on the commissioners’ wish list.
“We don’t need to miss this opportunity. We’ve had that initial discussion, so they won’t be surprised to hear it. But we want to follow up on both of these items,” said Commission Chairman Ron Wesson.
“We submit projects for scoring to be programmed and we’re coming up this summer, starts that process, said Scott Walton. “Any projects that you desire if you would speak with Stephanie Harmon or reach out to me as the RPO representative, they have more projects that they can submit. We’re limited in the amount that we could submit, but we will assist with that.”
While the Comprehensive Transportation Plan is still only in the informational gathering stages, the commissioners presented a plethora of information for Henderson to begin.