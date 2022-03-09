WINDSOR – One day after Gov. Roy Cooper’s recommended start date for school districts to end mask mandates, Bertie County’s Board of Education voted unanimously here Tuesday night for masks to be optional for staff and students beginning March 9.
Bertie had been one of just a handful of the state’s 117 public school districts where masks in classrooms, on buses and at athletic events were mandatory.
Current mask-optional county school districts around Bertie include: Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Dare, Halifax, Martin, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
Other nearby district boards yet to meet as of Monday, March 7 to vote on the requirement included Hertford, Northampton, Washington and Weldon City Schools; though two are leaning toward optional when their school boards meet.
Prior to the vote, Bertie County Schools Human Resources Director Michael White and Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood briefed the board. White said while research shows there is still some risk to certain student populations, the decision was up to the board.
“HR (Human Resources) would like you to consider a voluntary masking at the discretion of the Board,” White noted. “Vaccines and boosters are going up; as of Feb. 25 the CDC does not require wearing masks on buses or vans operated by public schools, immunity in the community is increasing, treatment is available for high-risk cases, and universal mask mandates are a less important tool in settings like schools.”
“I asked Mr. White to give you that information because some people have been asking about it,” Dr. Smallwood informed the board. “Of course, the decision is totally up to you.”
“As of today (March 8) there are 20 cases reported in the county and in the last two weeks, I’ve had zero people report to me of any new cases,” White acknowledged. “Social distancing and contact tracing is not having to be done like it used to. The whole landscape is changing.”
White said chair spacing in classrooms is also changing from the six-feet distancing.
“When you look at our classrooms, they’re going back to looking like what they used to already,” White said.
Each board member then spoke on their preference.
“I like optional because it gives those individuals who still have some question the opportunity to protect (themselves),” said vice-chair Norman Cherry. “And I don’t want to take that away from those who feel that way.”
“Optional gives each person their own choice,” echoed member Christine Dudley.
“If they want to wear a mask, fine,” noted member Rickey Freeman. “There are masks available at school, and if someone wants one, we give it to them.”
Member Reba Carleton questioned the school bus policy, and was told that would also be included in the optional environment.
“Now that the numbers are a little more relaxed across the state, I think that we’re okay,” said chairman Tarsha Dudley. “I think optional is the way to go because it allows parents who want their child to wear a mask to have an option.”
There was some late discussion on when the new policy would take effect: immediately, by weeks end or beginning the following Monday (March 14).
“We’re doing it tonight, so I guess we can make it effective as of tomorrow,” said Dudley.
“Make the announcement as much as you need to between now and then,” said Cherry. “If a kid comes in tomorrow without a mask I would suggest not giving them punishment.”
“We don’t do that, anyway,” replied White. “We just give them a mask.”
School Board Attorney John Leidy chimed in and pointed out there was an importance to allow for advance preparation.
“Parents of children that are at risk, they might want to make some arrangement for, so delay makes sense, but it’s entirely up to the board,” he stated.
“Word will get around,” said Freeman.
The board then unanimously voted to change Bertie Schools’ mask policy from mandatory to optional.
One other item of note at the meeting is a Bertie County Schools’ Job Fair slated for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bertie High School Gymnasium on U.S. 13 north of Windsor. They will be seeking to hire bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, teachers, teaching assistants, and even principals, among others.
“We’re really just trying to beef up and attract people to Bertie County Schools,” said White. “Hopefully we can make it an annual event and it’ll be even bigger next year.”
There will even be a special booth on hand where participants and applicants can meet and greet the Board of Education members.
