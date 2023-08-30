Blister Fried Peanuts

Blister Fried Peanuts are one of the "Coolest Things in NC."

One of the county’s most prestigious businesses is now one of the state’s “Coolest.”

Bertie County Peanuts, the Windsor-based business that sells peanuts far and wide, has a nomination in the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest which was recently announced by the N.C. Chamber.

  

